Nebo Launches Beta Version of its Game-Changing Marketing AI Tool

Nebo Ignite integrates with popular AI Platforms to streamline marketing efforts without extensive prompts, also providing enhanced governance and security

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nebo, a human-centered marketing agency, today announced the launch of Nebo Ignite, a proprietary AI platform designed to transform the everyday workflows of marketers. Unlike most AI tools, Nebo Ignite was built by top industry strategists, designers, and engineers to meet the specific, complex needs of the modern marketing landscape.Nebo Ignite ( www.NeboIgnite.ai ) serves as a superhuman extension of marketing teams, automating tedious, repetitive tasks to free up time for high-level strategic work. The platform boasts unparalleled flexibility, giving marketers the choice of out-of-the-box pre-built tasks, structured prompts, or a blank slate primed for customization."We built Nebo Ignite because we wanted an AI tool that knows our industry as well as we do," said Jenn Vickery, EVP of Product Innovation at Nebo. "It’s a platform where strategy meets security and creativity meets scale.”Key features of Nebo Ignite include:- Uncompromising Security: Keeps all data and brand information 100% confidential, ensuring it is never used to train external AI models.- Brand Intelligence: Understands and strictly adheres to individual brand guidelines and assets.- Multi-Platform Access: Provides secure, integrated access to leading AI engines, including Google Gemini, Claude, and ChatGPT.- Client-First Model: Existing Nebo clients receive access to the platform with zero usage fees.The Nebo Ignite beta program is currently active, and interested parties can join the waitlist to be among the first to experience human-centered AI.To learn more about Nebo Ignite, visit http://www.NeboIgnite.ai or to learn more about Nebo’s marketing and advertising services, visit http:///www.NeboAgency.com ###About Nebo:Nebo is a human-centered agency built for the digital age. We believe that trust and attention are the most valuable resources in this hyper-connected, omni-channel, multi-device, ad-saturated world. By creating human-centered digital experiences and buyer journey marketing campaigns, we inspire, educate, and empower consumers. Our research and strategy teams develop deep, authentic understandings of consumer behavior to earn a place in their hearts and minds. Our creative and copy teams use these insights to help brands tell great stories. Our marketing teams build campaigns that do more than drive awareness, they change consumer behavior. To learn more about Nebo, visit www.neboagency.com

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