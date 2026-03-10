Forever Young Program for Older Adults Returns for Spring 2026

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce the return of the Forever Young Program this coming spring.

This free program for older adults, offered in partnership with Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), provides a welcoming space for fun and fitness, featuring activities such as bocce, cornhole, and archery.

The program will take place once a week on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. from April 1 through June 25 at City parks. Each month brings a new activity, providing participants with opportunities to try something different in a welcoming environment.

Cornhole at Edwards Playground, 10 Eden Street, Charlestown

Test your aim and enjoy some lighthearted competition with cornhole, a game that’s as entertaining as it is social.

Wednesday, April 1, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

*Note: no class on Wednesday, April 22, due to BPS School Vacation*

Bocce at Langone Park, 529 Commercial Street, North End

Experience the timeless game of bocce, a relaxing and strategic sport that’s easy to learn and fun for all.

Wednesday, May 6, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Archery at Langone Park, 529 Commercial Street, North End

Try your hand at archery in a safe and guided environment.

Wednesday, June 3, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 10, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Each session is designed to encourage physical activity, mental well-being, and community engagement. Sessions are drop-in and pre-registration is not required. Join us to try something new and make a friend.

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, visit boston.gov/parks, call 617-635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels at @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky and @bostonparksdept on Facebook and Instagram.