New Major Funding Partnership and Call to Action to Support Boston’s Immigrant Communities

Mayor Michelle Wu today joined municipal leaders and community organizations to announce a new funding partnership and highlight ongoing resources and programs to support Boston residents and families in response to critical needs facing Boston immigrant communities. Mayor Wu and City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune announced a collective initial commitment of more than $3.1 million in new funding from The Boston Foundation, Barr Foundation, and United Way of Massachusetts Bay. Mayor Wu also highlighted that the City recently awarded more than $1.3 million through the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement (MOIA) to support access to critical services and resources for Boston’s immigrant communities. Mayor Wu, local officials, and philanthropic partners today called on donors, funders, businesses, and residents to join this collaborative effort to ensure Boston and the region's immigrant communities are supported and connected to services. This announcement builds on ongoing work by the City to protect residents and Mayor Wu’s work to make Boston a home for everyone.

“Boston continues to stand in solidarity with communities across the region to support our residents amid the federal administration’s ongoing attacks” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “At a time when many residents are facing uncertainty, Boston is taking every step and action to come together across sectors to ensure everyone has access to services and resources. I’m grateful to Councilor Louijeune for her leadership and our partners at the Barr Foundation, The Boston Foundation, and United Way of Massachusetts Bay for always stepping up for our community.”

“At a time when our immigrant communities face growing uncertainty due to shifting federal policies, Boston must lead with preparation and coordination. We are proud to announce a public-private partnership, made possible thanks to the leadership and support of United Way, The Boston Foundation, and the Barr Foundation.” said City Councilor At-Large Ruthzee Louijeune. "This is a call to action for all of us to do more for our immigrant communities who are facing tremendous challenges. That includes our philanthropic community, donors, government, and partners across the region. By strengthening collaboration with trusted community organizations, we can ensure families and organizations can quickly access critical resources, from legal support to emergency assistance. Boston must remain a city that welcomes immigrants and takes care of all our residents. It is our responsibility to ensure every family knows they are supported and that our city is prepared to stand with them.

Building on ongoing efforts across the City of Boston to respond to critical needs facing Boston immigrant communities, The Boston Foundation, United Way of Massachusetts Bay, and the Barr Foundation are providing grants to organizations that are helping our immigrants access critical services, contribute to our economy, and exercise their legal rights. More information on external funds can be found on Boston Foundation webpage and United Way of Massachusetts Bay webpage.

"Boston would not be the dynamic, vibrant, multicultural, world-class city it is today without the contributions of thousands of immigrants," said Lee Pelton, President and CEO of the Boston Foundation. "We stand proudly with Mayor Wu, our nonprofit and philanthropic partners, and all those who recognize that just as we all reap the rewards when we welcome and protect our immigrant neighbors, we all pay the price when shortsighted and cruel federal actions seek to rip apart the fabric of our communities. Through our own ‘Meeting the Moment: Supporting our Immigrant Neighbors’ program, and our collective partnership with the Mayor, we can and will meet current needs, push back against lies and misinformation, and build a strong base to resist the unjust treatment of anyone in our city and Commonwealth."

“The need to ensure immigrants and their families can remain housed, stay in school, and access food, healthcare and childcare has never been greater,” said Marty Martinez, President and Chief Executive Officer at United Way of Massachusetts Bay. “United Way is proud to partner with city leaders to prepare for what lies ahead and ensure immigrant communities can access support with dignity, protection and coordination. We are activating our United Response Fund to mobilize additional resources in addition to the millions of dollars we have already distributed and are calling on donors and funders to join us in supporting frontline community-based organizations serving immigrant families so we can respond quickly and effectively together.”

Mayor Wu also announced today that MOIA awarded $1.3 million in grants and external funds to support local organizations that provide legal access, community-led mental health and well-being programming, and neighborhood support initiatives for residents. Together, the awarded programs will allocate $1,312,782, with the majority of funding from the City of Boston’s fiscal year 2026 annual operating budget and $53,000 composed of grants and donations.

“The need to support our local organizations doing the work to connect, educate, and empower our communities is invaluable,” said Mariangely Solis Cervera, Chief of Equity and Inclusion. “This financial investment in community resources will help us be prepared for what lies ahead and remain committed to our values.”

“MOIA remains committed to the well-being of all our communities, and to empowering residents to support their neighborhoods. Through these grants, we are providing essential funds to meet people where they are at and strengthen the fabric of community-building programs,” said Monique Tú Nguyen, Executive Director of the Mayor's Office for Immigrant Advancement.

The grant funds are spread across three programs: Immigration Legal Access, Weaving Well-Being, and Strengthening Boston's Diverse Neighborhoods. The grants are allocated as follows:

Immigration Legal Access: An initiative to expand the capacity for Boston residents to access immigration legal services and community support from community-based nonprofits and legal aid organizations. Immigration legal services must be provided by licensed immigration attorneys or Department of Justice-Accredited Representatives. $879,265 in funding was awarded to 18 community-based nonprofits and legal aid organizations.

"Access to legal representation is one of the most critical protections for unaccompanied and separated children," said Paola Gentile-Goldental, Managing Director - Boston Kids in Need of Defense (KIND). "Without legal support, their chances of obtaining protection drop significantly, and the risk of wrongful deportation increases."

''Immigrant communities in Boston continue to face significant legal barriers and uncertainty, making access to trusted immigration legal services more critical than ever. Through the City of Boston’s Immigration Legal Access Grant, BWC can meet community members where they are with culturally responsive legal support that protects families and empowers communities. We are deeply grateful for the City’s continued investment and partnership in advancing equity, safety, and justice for immigrant communities across Boston,” said Lenita Reason, Executive Director of the Brazilian Worker Center.

“We are deeply grateful to MOIA for enabling us not only to deliver critical legal services to our immigrant communities, but also to respond with compassion and solidarity, empowering us to meet the needs of our community with a unified front,” said Mojdeh Rohani, Executive Director of De Novo Center for Justice and Healing.

Weaving Well-being: An initiative to support immigrant community-driven wellness and mental health. Awarded organizations will provide culturally and linguistically sensitive programming, enhancing residents' well-being and destigmatizing mental health. Additional funding for youth-focused interventions was provided by external partners. $269,517 in funding was awarded to 32 organizations.

"Many of the young men we serve at Young Man with a Plan come from countries disparaged in the media and by our nation's leadership. The Boston Office of Immigrant Advancement's Weaving Wellness grants are a great counterpoint to those messages -- they communicate to our youth that their humanity, wellness, and dreams for a bright future are meant to be valued, nurtured, and celebrated,” said Marcia Felth, Director of Development of Young Man With a Plan.

“A number of community members have reported transformational growth and healing as a result of CHCP’s programs. In one participant's words: ‘My experience with group programs and reiki sessions has been absolutely incredible...My life is completely changing, vibrating with love and healing my mind little by little,’” said Nancy Slamet, Coordination team member of the Community Healing Center Project.

"With funding from the Weaving Well-being grant program, Hildebrand will implement therapeutic arts programming for families who are experiencing homelessness and staying in our shelters. The program will strengthen families by bringing youth and their parents together for shared creativity and healing,” said Hadaryah T. Morgan, Esq., Chief Executive Officer of Hildebrand.

Strengthening Boston's Diverse Neighborhoods: A new initiative to strengthen neighborhood-led initiatives and address ongoing needs raised by the City's immigrant residents. $164,000 in funding was awarded to 13 organizations.

“Voice of the Tabernacle Multiservice Center’s (VTMC) partnership with MOIA will allow us to expand our food justice program and distribute more than 600,000 pounds of food to the Haitian and immigrant community in Mattapan and surrounding neighborhoods,” said Johane Alexis-Phanor, of Voice of the Tabernacle Multiservice Center (VTMC).

“APIs CAN is grateful to the City of Boston for its continued investment in immigrant communities. With this support, we can deepen the programs that help AAPI residents feel seen, supported, and empowered. These resources make it possible for community members to connect, build confidence, and shape the future of their neighborhoods,” said Jaya Savita, Executive Director of APIs CAN.

“From indigenous wisdom, we know corn, squash, and beans, the three sisters, support each other while replenishing soil richness and providing food for us. As an organization working on climate action at the community level, Eastie Farm knows that diversity is a strength, both in natural ecosystems and in human societies. We all have different skills, talents, strengths, tolerance levels, and capacities. When we support each other, we are a resilient bunch. We appreciate our city's thoughtful and deliberate efforts to preserve, promote, and celebrate diversity in our communities,” said Kannan Thiruvengadam, Executive Director of Eastie Farms.

This announcement builds on Mayor Wu’s efforts to ensure every Boston resident is safe and connected to city services and resources. This February, Mayor Wu signed an An Executive Order To Protect Bostonians From Unconstitutional and Violent Federal Operations, which provides direction to City officials on how to protect residents from illegal federal overreach, prioritizing de-escalation, and reaffirms that Boston will hold anyone accountable who commits violence, property damage, or any criminal conduct in the City, including federal officials. In January, Mayor Michelle Wu co-led a coalition of mayors from across the United States to file an amicus brief in federal district court in Minneapolis to stop the Trump Administration's unconstitutional and illegal surge of federal agents into Minneapolis and St. Paul. In addition, the City, through MOIA, has provided Know Your Rights information resource guide and signage templates that residents can download and use at this link. For more information on the City’s efforts to support Boston residents and families, please visit boston.gov/immigrant-support.

