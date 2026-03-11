Mayor's Cup Middle School Basketball Tournament to take place during April School Vacation

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department are excited to announce the first-ever Mayor's Cup Middle School Basketball Tournament in partnership with Beantown Slam and Match Charter School during the April Boston Public Schools vacation week.

The Mayor’s Cup Middle School Basketball Tournament is a competitive and community-focused event designed to provide young athletes with a positive and energetic playing experience. The tournament will bring together middle school teams from across Boston to compete in an organized, sportsmanship-driven environment that emphasizes skill development, teamwork, and character both on and off the court.

Games will be held Monday, April 21, through Thursday, April 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day at Match Community Day Charter School, located at 110 Poydras Street in Hyde Park.

There will be a boys and girls division and all athletes must currently be in middle school. Pre-registration is required. Coaches interested in registering a team should visit boston.gov/parks-sports or contact Roger Roberts at roger.roberts@boston.gov for additional information and registration details.

The first-ever Mayor’s Cup Middle School Basketball Tournament expands the City’s youth sports offerings and complements long-standing programs like the Boston Neighborhood Basketball League (BNBL), the nation’s oldest neighborhood basketball league. Held during April School Vacation, this tournament gives middle school athletes the chance to compete for the Mayor’s Cup trophy and ultimate bragging rights.

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, visit boston.gov/parks, call (617)-635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels at @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky and @bostonparksdept on Facebook and Instagram.