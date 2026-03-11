Christopher Riegg Announces Edward Eisenhauer Joins Promontory Strategy Group

Christopher Riegg expands Promontory Strategy Group advisory team with addition of Edward Eisenhauer, CFA

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher Riegg , Founder of Promontory Strategy Group (PSG), announced today that Edward Eisenhauer , CFA, joined the firm in late 2025 and is working alongside Riegg to advise privately held and family-owned businesses on strategic initiatives including mergers and acquisitions, capital planning, and ownership transitions.Eisenhauer previously worked with Christopher Riegg at Promontory Point Capital, the boutique investment banking firm co-founded by Riegg in 2004. During their prior collaboration, Christopher Riegg and Edward Eisenhauer worked together on numerous strategic and financial advisory engagements, supporting business owners and leadership teams evaluating significant strategic and financial decisions.“Edward is a highly capable financial professional whose analytical insight and thoughtful approach to complex strategic matters make him an excellent addition to Promontory Strategy Group,” said Christopher Riegg. “Having worked together previously, I know the perspective and discipline he brings to client engagements, and I am very pleased to welcome Edward to PSG.”Promontory Strategy Group was established by Christopher Riegg to provide independent strategic and financial guidance to a select group of privately held and family-owned businesses. The firm works with ownership groups, leadership teams, and boards as they evaluate strategic alternatives, pursue mergers and acquisitions, assess capital planning options, and prepare for future ownership transitions.“Christopher has built a reputation for providing thoughtful, experienced counsel to business owners and leadership teams,” said Edward Eisenhauer. “I am excited to join Promontory Strategy Group and to work alongside Christopher again in supporting clients as they evaluate important strategic and financial decisions.”Eisenhauer is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and has worked in investment banking and financial advisory roles focused on serving privately held companies.About Promontory Strategy GroupPromontory Strategy Group provides strategic and financial advisory services to privately held and family-owned businesses. The firm works with ownership groups, leadership teams, and boards in evaluating strategic alternatives, mergers and acquisitions, capital planning, and other complex financial decisions.The firm was founded by Christopher Riegg, CFA, CPA, an experienced financial advisor who has spent more than two decades advising companies on strategic transactions and financial initiatives.More information is available at:

