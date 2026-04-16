Con-Cor Co Inc Launches CON-COR-GPR, Dedicated Concrete Scanning Division Serving Wisconsin and Northern Illinois

New GPR Division Helps Contractors and Facility Teams Identify Embedded Hazards Before Cutting, Coring, Drilling, or Anchoring

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Con-Cor Co Inc today announced the launch of CON-COR-GPR, a dedicated concrete scanning division providing ground penetrating radar (GPR) services to help contractors, facility teams, and project managers identify embedded hazards inside concrete before cutting, coring, drilling, or anchoring.Based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, CON-COR-GPR provides concrete scanning in Southeast Wisconsin, with project availability across Wisconsin and select work in Northern Illinois. The new division gives customers a more direct, responsive option for locating embedded items inside slabs and structures before field work begins. Ground penetrating radar concrete scanning is a non-destructive method used to help detect rebar, post-tension cables, electrical conduit, plumbing lines, and other embedded obstructions that can create costly delays, safety risks, and project disruptions if struck.A key advantage of CON-COR-GPR is that scanning is performed in-house rather than subcontracted. By keeping scheduling, field communication, and reporting under one roof, the company is able to provide a more streamlined customer experience from start to finish.“With the launch of CON-COR-GPR, we’re able to give customers a more direct line of communication and faster turnaround when concrete scanning is needed,” said Dean Damato, Contracting Representative at Con-Cor Co Inc. “By keeping this work in-house, our team can respond more efficiently, communicate more clearly from the field, and help projects move forward with greater confidence.”CON-COR-GPR supports a wide range of project needs, including: GPR concrete scanning and concrete imagingDetection of rebar, post-tension cables, conduit, plumbing lines, and other embedded obstructionsPre-cut, pre-core, pre-drill, and pre-anchor scanning supportOn-site field markings and documentation based on project requirementsCoordination support for cutting, coring, and related concrete workThe company utilizes GSSI Flex NX, powered by Nexus, to support efficient scanning and jobsite-ready results.With CON-COR-GPR, Con-Cor Co Inc is building on its longstanding experience in concrete-related services while creating a more specialized solution for customers who need dependable scanning, clear communication, and fast field follow-through.To learn more, visit concorgpr.com.Learn more about concrete scanning at concretecuttingwisconsin.com/concrete-scanning-gpr/.Learn more about ground penetrating radar concrete scanning at concorgpr.com/services/concrete-scanning/.To get started, request a concrete scanning quote at concorgpr.com/contact-us/.

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