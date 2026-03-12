Schmidt Kramer Launches Monthly Segment on abc27’s ‘Good Day PA!’

Schmidt Kramer Injury Lawyers

“Getting the Law Straight with Dial the 8’s!” brings legal insights to Central Pennsylvania viewers

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Pennsylvania law firm Schmidt Kramer has partnered with abc27’s Good Day PA! to launch a recurring monthly segment to break down common legal questions, clear up misconceptions and help viewers better understand their legal rights.The segment, titled “Getting the Law Straight with Dial the 8’s!”, features Schmidt Kramer Partner Scott Cooper in conversation with “Good Day PA!” host Amy Kehm. During each appearance, Cooper breaks down important legal topics in a straightforward, conversational format that helps viewers better understand their rights.“Good Day PA!” is Central Pennsylvania’s popular local lifestyle show airing weekdays from 10–11 AM on abc27-WHTM.The new segment gives Schmidt Kramer the opportunity to connect directly with the community by explaining legal issues that many people encounter but often misunderstand.In the January segment , Cooper joined the “Good Day PA!” team in the studio to discuss several new laws taking effect in 2026, helping viewers understand how these changes could impact their daily lives. A few of the laws they discussed include:Starting June 6, 2026, Paul Miller’s Law allows the police to issue $50 tickets for using handheld interactive mobile devices while driving.Motorcyclists are now permitted to wear headphones, earphones or helmets with built-in speakers.As of January 6, 2026, schools are required to notify parents, guardians and employees of any gun-related incident on school property or during school-sponsored activities or transportation within 24 hours.During the segment, host Amy Kehm also asked Cooper what makes Schmidt Kramer different from other injury law firms in the area.“We care. We listen. We talk to people,” Cooper said. “First thing I always say [when people call us] is ‘What questions do you have? What can I do for you?’”In the February segment , Cooper discussed some of the risks from melting snow and draining water, such as freezing on driveways, sidewalks and roads. There is also the risk of icicles forming on drains.He also discussed myths about personal injuries. According to Cooper, one of the biggest myths is that the amount of damage to vehicle is an indication of how serious an injury can be.“The example I give in court is why do people look inside the carton of eggs if the carton is fine? Because inside the egg could be broken,” Cooper said.There will another segment of “Getting the Law Straight with Dial the 8’s!” each month for the rest of the year.Schmidt Kramer is a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania law firm representing individuals and families who have been injured due to negligence. The firm handles a range of personal injury cases and is committed to helping clients navigate complex legal issues while pursuing fair compensation.The attorneys at the firm have been representing the injured for more than 40 years, recovering more than $100 million in compensation. The firm’s office is located at 209 State St, Harrisburg, PA 17101.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.