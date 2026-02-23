Christian & Christian Law Celebrates 50 Years of Service to Families in Greenville

The firm is celebrating five decades of legal service to the Greenville community

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian & Christian Law is celebrating 50 years of dedicated service to individuals and families in Greenville. Founder Harold Christian has built a legacy defined by integrity, advocacy, and a steadfast commitment to justice for those facing life-altering injuries and losses.The firm’s story began when founder Harold Christian graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law and joined the Law Offices of John Bolt Culbertson. Early in his career, Harold focused on representing injured workers, individuals harmed by negligence, and people with disabilities. Over time, the practice evolved, taking on increasingly complex cases and ultimately becoming what is known today as Christian & Christian Law.A defining moment came in 1980, when Harold Christian secured a landmark victory in a medical malpractice case. This was reportedly the first significant medical malpractice win in Greenville County. The verdict helped shape the firm’s long-standing focus on medical malpractice and complex injury litigation.In 1985, the firm established its permanent home at 1007 East Washington Street in Greenville’s Pettigru Historic District, where it remains today. The firm’s evolution into a multi-generational practice began in the early 2000s, when Harold’s sons, Matt Christian and Josh Christian, joined the firm after completing their legal education. Together, they represent the second generation of leadership, carrying forward the firm’s founding values while expanding its work across medical malpractice, nursing home abuse and neglect, products liability, catastrophic injury, and serious accident litigation. Over the past 50 years , Christian & Christian Law has achieved precedent-setting appellate victories before the South Carolina Supreme Court, helping establish legal protections for injured individuals across the state.The firm has also earned widespread professional recognition, including an AVRating by Martindale-Hubbell, Super Lawyers selections, and honors from Best Law Firms for excellence in multiple practice areas.Beyond the courtroom, the firm’s attorneys remain deeply involved in the community, supporting charitable initiatives, serving on professional and nonprofit boards, and participating in local church and civic organizations. The firm recently completed a food drive for the Miracle Hill Mission in Greenville.As Christian & Christian Law looks ahead, they are guided by a sense of gratitude and the privilege of providing justice for those who might otherwise go unrepresented. Their philosophy is best summed up by Micah 6:8: “Do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.