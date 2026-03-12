4 New Communication Features from Ballot Bliss Increase Voting Participation by up to 80%

As HOAs and nonprofits struggle with low turnout, an internal study from Ballot Bliss suggests that prioritizing voter preference can increase participation.

We realized the best way to remove that barrier [cost and manual work] was to help organizations adapt the process to members’ personal preferences, whether that’s a text, an email, or a letter. ” — Ashish Patel, CEO & Founder of Ballot Bliss

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As HOAs and other nonprofit organizations struggle with low engagement, an internal client study from Ballot Bliss suggests that prioritizing voter preference can increase member participation by up to 80%.

For most members of community associations, nonprofits, and partnership firms, the challenge with voting isn’t a lack of interest, but a lack of time. In 2025, online voting platform Ballot Bliss spent much of the year developing new features that help companies cut through the daily noise. It released several new features that prioritize member privacy while removing the hurdles that keep people from voting. Instead of forcing members to change their habits, the platform’s new features are designed to adapt to how each member prefers to receive information.

The cost of low turnout is often most felt by the people running these organizations. “We hear managers tell us they’re frustrated with spending thousands of dollars and countless hours, only to find they still don’t have enough votes to move forward,” says Ashish Patel, CEO & Founder of Ballot Bliss. “People want to participate, but life is busy. We realized the best way to remove that barrier was to help organizations adapt the voting process to members’ personal preferences, whether that’s a text, an email, or a physical letter.” By centering the voting experience on personal preference, Ballot Bliss replaces the friction that traditional voting causes with a simple, secure process that members can complete in seconds.

How Ballot Bliss is making participation feel more personal and convenient:

Ballot Bliss introduced four new ways to connect with members and make voting easier:

1) Meeting members on their own terms - Instead of relying on a single postal mailer, ballot invitations and reminders are now delivered via email, text, or postal mail based on the members’ preferred method.

2) Breaking language barriers - To ensure every member can participate, all ballot invites and announcements can be sent in any of the 110+ languages Ballot Bliss supports via email and text.

3) Send reminders without sacrificing privacy - Administrators can send targeted reminders to only those who haven’t voted, all without ever seeing how a member has cast their vote. Ballot Bliss completely separates votes cast from voter identity, so no one, not even the software company, can trace back the votes.

4) Building instant trust - Organizations can brand their voting portals and communications. When members see a familiar logo, they feel secure when casting their vote.

These new communication features are designed to push engagement even higher. Ballot Bliss reports that many organizations are seeing an increase of up to 80% in participation when members are given the opportunity to choose how they receive information and can cast their vote easily. Flexible communication and robust security features in Ballot Bliss enable companies to meet members on their own terms while keeping their data safe.

Associations, nonprofits, and partnership firms that are ready to make participation easy can email sales@ballotbliss.com for a free consultation or visit www.ballotbliss.com for more details.

About Ballot Bliss

Ballot Bliss helps organizations of all kinds cast votes and make decisions with ease and confidence. The company is rapidly becoming the platform that associations and other firms turn to for a secure and intuitive solution that transforms the voting experience into something worry-free, and as its namesake promises, blissful. Learn more at www.ballotbliss.com.



