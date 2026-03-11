New Record Setting Municipal Revenue Sharing in Saskatchewan

CANADA, March 11 - Released on March 10, 2026

Protecting Investment in Our Communities

This year, Saskatchewan municipalities will receive $392.4 million through the Municipal Revenue Sharing (MRS) program, an increase of $30.7 million more than the 2025-26 budget year. This is the highest ever amount allocated under MRS and a result of the underlying strength in Saskatchewan's economy.

"When developing the 2026-27 Provincial Budget, our government remained steadfast in delivering on our commitment to Saskatchewan communities and municipal revenue sharing," Government Relations Minister Eric Schmalz said. "This year's $392.4 million is an eight per cent increase over last year, to be invested in the municipality where you live, work and raise your family."

Since 2007-08, the Government of Saskatchewan has supported the municipal sector by providing nearly $5 billion in unconditional grants through MRS.

MRS provides predictable, unconditional funding to Saskatchewan cities, towns, villages, rural municipalities and northern communities based on three-quarters of one point of provincial sales tax revenue from two years prior. Because the MRS calculation is predictable, it ensures communities can make budget plans knowing what their annual allocation will be. Municipalities allocate MRS dollars to their strategic priorities.

MRS funding also supports programs dedicated to building resilience and connections between municipalities:

An additional $800,000 is being invested in the Communities in Transition capital program. This support brings the program's total available funding to $1.5 million each year. These dollars help municipalities with feasibility studies, administrative costs and infrastructure planning when they take on responsibilities from a dissolving municipality. CIT is a vital support to ensure that municipalities can make the transition, continuing to provide the necessary services for their residents.

Under the Targeted Sector Support (TSS) Initiative, $1.5 million is available for project-specific funding for joint municipal projects focused on increased regional cooperation, capacity building, municipal corporate transition as well as relationship building and dispute resolution. Since 2020, the TSS Initiative has allocated more than $6.5 million to 168 municipal-led projects.

MRS amounts by community including historical allocations will be available on saskatchewan.ca on budget day, March 18, 2026.

-30-

For more information, contact: