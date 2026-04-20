Governor Abbott Applauds Work Of National Border Patrol Council

TEXAS, April 20 - April 20, 2026 | San Antonio, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott yesterday delivered remarks at the National Border Patrol Council's (NBPC) 2026 Convention dinner and applauded the historic action taken by Border Patrol Agents to secure the border under the Trump Administration.

"Today, we have a President who actually is enforcing the federal laws of the United States. We finally have a Border Patrol who is unleashed to actually do its job," said Governor Abbott. “Working with federal counterparts, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard are investigating, arresting, and removing anyone here illegally. The State of Texas is working with you better than ever before. It is no coincidence that we now have the most secure border in history."

During his remarks, Governor Abbott thanked Border Patrol Agents for their unwavering resolve in securing the southern border, seizing deadly narcotics, and protecting Texans. The Governor noted that because of the collaboration between local, state, and federal law enforcement, communities are now safer from the brutality of dangerous criminals, including cartel members and human smugglers. Additionally, Governor Abbott praised the Trump Administration for ending the waves of mass illegal immigration that surged under previous Democrat leadership.

The Governor was joined by NBPC President Paul Perez and other border patrol officials.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.