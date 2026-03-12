TorchStone Global and Ontic announce strategic partnership

TorchStone Global, a premier protective intelligence and security firm, has announced a strategic partnership with Ontic to deliver advanced security solutions for the world’s most high-profile clients.

Alliance designates TorchStone as Ontic’s preferred partner combining elite protective intelligence with industry-leading technology

This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver proactive, intelligence-led protection at scale and ensures our clients benefit from the most advanced capabilities in the industry.” — Frank Rodman, chief executive officer, TorchStone Global

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TorchStone Global, a premier protective security and intelligence firm, announces a strategic partnership with Ontic, a leading software platform for connected security intelligence. The alliance designates TorchStone as Ontic’s preferred partner for family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individual security deployments, one of the most sophisticated and high-demand segments of the global security market.Ontic’s Connected Intelligence Platform delivers a comprehensive suite of capabilities to support family office and ultra-high-net-worth clients, including real-time risk intelligence with configurable monitoring across digital and physical environments, streamlined intake and case management , advanced OSINT, public records, and digital identity resolution, and dark web and fringe social monitoring, all within a unified system of record.Through Ontic, TorchStone’s clients gain enhanced visibility, streamlined coordination, and faster, more decisive response times. As the preferred provider of the Ontic Platform in this segment, TorchStone further solidifies its leadership at the forefront of protective intelligence.“This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver proactive, intelligence-led protection at scale and ensures our clients benefit from the most advanced capabilities in the industry,” said Frank Rodman, chief executive officer of TorchStone Global. “We’re proud to work alongside Ontic to set a new standard for how security should be delivered to those who demand the very best.”“At TorchStone, our prominent clients rely on us to protect what matters most to them, and doing that well requires world-class technology paired with deep expertise,” Rodman continued. “The Ontic Platform gives our teams a unified, data-driven operating picture that elevates every aspect of our protective intelligence and risk-mitigation programs.”“Family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals face complex, evolving risks, yet too often, security teams are still managing those risks through spreadsheets, inboxes, and siloed vendors,” said Amy Sullivan, EVP of Alliances at Ontic. “Ontic modernizes this approach by connecting intelligence, investigations, and operations within a single platform. By partnering with TorchStone, we’re able to combine their executive protection and protective intelligence expertise with the power of Ontic’s technology, giving clients a more complete, intelligence-driven approach to security.The partnership also includes aligned go-to-market commitments designed to advance best practices across the industry. Ontic will collaborate closely with TorchStone on executive protection-focused engagements for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, ensuring clients benefit from the combined experience of two industry-leading organizations. Together, the companies will invest in co-branded thought leadership, industry events and jointly developed data-driven research to elevate standards, share insights and shape the future of intelligence-led protection.About TorchStone GlobalTorchStone is a global risk intelligence and executive protection platform that specializes in the protection of prominent individuals and organizations. The company was founded in 2010 to provide tailored security services and a more sophisticated personalized experience to high-profile clients with unique needs. Its team brings decades of experience across security, law enforcement, military, and intelligence disciplines. TorchStone provides physical and cyber security, protective intelligence and threat analysis, to high-profile business leaders, ultra-high-net-worth families, politicians, professional athletes, and entertainers. The firm maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville and Houston, with additional operational presence in London, Abu Dhabi and Athens, and draws on a vetted global network of security experts to serve clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit torchstoneglobal.com.About OnticOntic provides software that helps corporate and government security teams identify threats, assess risk, and respond faster to keep people and organizations safe. Its Connected Intelligence Platform unifies security operations and data into a centralized system of record, enabling organizations to conduct risk assessments, protect against workplace violence, and manage threats and incidents more efficiently. Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies rely on Ontic to support security programs such as executive protection, threat intelligence, and corporate investigations. Learn more at ontic.co or follow us on LinkedIn.

