John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate invests in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. with new office location

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate has opened a new office at 6875 Estero Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach, expanding its presence on the island through a collaborative office partnership with luxury remodeler Interiors Unlimited.The new location operates within the showroom space of Interiors Unlimited, a long-established Fort Myers Beach remodeling firm known for high-end residential renovations. The shared environment creates a convenient resource for buyers and sellers seeking assistance in the island’s evolving real estate market.“This is a natural partnership,” said Corey McCloskey, president of John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate. “Fort Myers Beach continues to see strong demand for both new construction and renovation opportunities. Collaborating with an established luxury remodeler in the same space gives our customers immediate access to expertise that helps them evaluate potential and make informed decisions.”The building, newly constructed following Hurricane Ian in 2022, houses Interiors Unlimited’s design showroom on the ground level, where John R. Wood agents will maintain an active, visible presence during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with limited evening and weekend availability.John R. Wood and Interiors Unlimited previously operated separate offices nearby. The idea to share space grew out of their long-standing professional relationship and shared commitment to the island’s future.“After everything the community has experienced, reopening and reinvesting on Fort Myers Beach matters very much,” said McCloskey. “This location allows us to serve customers directly on the island while supporting fellow local business owners who are equally committed to rebuilding.”The co-habitation model allows real estate and design professionals to work side by side while maintaining independent operations. Customers considering renovation projects can review design concepts, finishes and remodeling possibilities on site, offering a clearer vision of a property’s potential.“For customers walking into a home that needs updating, visualization can be the biggest hurdle,” said RealtorJenny Beach, PA, of The Jenny Beach Team. “Having design professionals and materials in the same location helps bridge that gap. It makes conversations more productive and decisions more confident.”Members of The Grant Group at John R. Wood noted that the office’s Estero Boulevard location places agents in the center of ongoing activity on the island.“Being here every day keeps us closely connected to the pace of redevelopment and new inventory,” said Sales Associate Doug Grant of The Grant Group. “It reinforces our commitment to Fort Myers Beach and to primary and seasonal customers who want experienced representation in a changing luxury market.”About Interiors UnlimitedFounded in 2004, Interiors Unlimited is a family-owned and operated luxury remodeling firm based on Fort Myers Beach. Led by Caio and Ruby Pessotti, the company specializes in high-end residential renovations and custom beach home transformations. With extensive experience working on the island, Interiors Unlimited offers design-build services supported by its dedicated design showroom, the only such facility currently located on Fort Myers Beach.About John R. Wood Christie’s International Real EstateFounded in 1958, John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate is the oldest major real estate brokerage in Southwest Florida. Family-owned and operated, it is consistently the leading firm in market share across Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties. With 22 offices and approximately 900 agents and staff, the company combines more than 65 years of local expertise with global reach. For more information, visit JohnRWood.com.PHOTO CAPTION (exterior image): An exterior view of John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate’s new Fort Myers Beach office at 6875 Estero Blvd., expanding its presence on the island through a collaborative office partnership with luxury remodeler Interiors Unlimited.

