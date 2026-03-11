Annual Adopt-A-Highway Spring Cleanup set for April 25th

​​CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is now accepting registrations for the Adopt-A-Highway Spring Statewide Cleanup set for Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Individuals, families, churches, businesses, schools, civic organizations, government agencies and communities can register to pick up trash on almost any state-maintained road, back road or main route. Private roads and interstate highways are not eligible for adoption.





The Adopt-A-Highway program provides garbage bags, work gloves and safety vests to volunteers, and takes care of disposing of collected trash. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old to participate.





Groups must register in advance by April 17, 2026, and inform their county DOH garage if they need supplies. To register, call 1-800-322-5530 or email dep.aah@wv.gov. If you reach the REAP voicemail, please leave your name, phone number, group name, date of cleanup, number of participants, and the county where your adopted road is located.





The 2025 Adopt-A-Highway Spring Cleanup had more than 1,900 volunteers from over 250 groups who removed nearly 79,000 pounds of litter from almost 600 miles of roadway.





Co-sponsored by the WVDEP and the state Division of Highways, the Adopt-A-Highway program is administered by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP). The REAP program empowers citizens to take ownership of their communities by providing technical, financial, and resource assistance in cleanup and recycling efforts.



