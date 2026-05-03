WVDEP, U.S. EPA, City of Charleston Coordinating on Small Mercury Spill in Charleston

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CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 3, and the City of Charleston are coordinating on the cleanup of a small mercury spill near Dixie Street in Charleston. WVDEP was notified Friday afternoon, responded immediately, and observed approximately one-third cup of mercury had spilled at the site. The source and cause remain under investigation.





The affected area has been treated with a binding agent that seals the mercury to the road material and prevents vapor release. Out of an abundance of caution, approximately a 12-by-30-foot section of road material is being removed and will be sent for proper disposal.





There is no threat to public health or safety based on current conditions and response actions. However, the public is asked to avoid the immediate area to allow crews to safely complete removal activities.





According to EPA guidance, elemental mercury can pose a health concern primarily when vapors are inhaled, particularly if the material is disturbed or improperly handled. Controlled cleanup and removal are standard measures to prevent exposure.





Cleanup is being conducted by trained personnel using established safety protocols, and responding agencies will remain on site until the work is complete.​

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