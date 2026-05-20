WVDEP now accepting applications for 2026 grant funding for economic development of abandoned mine lands
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Office of Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation (AML) is now accepting applications for 2026 Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program funding.
An advisory committee made up of representatives from the WVDEP, state departments of Commerce, Tourism, and Transportation, and the Governor's Office, is responsible for determining project eligibility and final selections.
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