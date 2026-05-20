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WVDEP now accepting applications for 2026 grant funding for economic development of abandoned mine lands

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CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Office of Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation (AML) is now accepting applications for 2026 Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program funding. 


This federal grant program supports economic development projects located on or near mine sites that ceased operations before the Surface Mine Control and Reclamation Act (SMCRA) was signed into law on Aug. 3, 1977. A map of AML sites in West Virginia is available here​.​


The 2026 grant application, application tips and guidelines, and other helpful resources are available on the WVDEP's AMLER webpage. Completed applications are due Friday, July 10, 2026. 


An advisory committee made up of representatives from the WVDEP, state departments of Commerce, Tourism, and Transportation, and the Governor's Office, is responsible for determining project eligibility and final selections.


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WVDEP now accepting applications for 2026 grant funding for economic development of abandoned mine lands

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