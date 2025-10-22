Loren Data’s ECGrid Recognized as an Approved Walmart Marketplace Solution Provider

Loren Data Corp Logo ECGrid by Loren Data

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loren Data Corp., a provider of modern EDI and B2B connectivity solutions, today announced that its ECGrid network has been recognized as an approved Walmart Marketplace Solution Provider. This recognition highlights ECGrid’s ability to deliver reliable connectivity for businesses seeking to sell on Walmart Marketplace.

ECGrid enables companies to manage trading partner connectivity with speed and efficiency, supporting transactions on Walmart Marketplace through integration tools designed for product listing, inventory management, and order fulfillment.

“Being included in the Walmart Marketplace Solution Provider program allows us to expand the ways we help businesses succeed in digital commerce,” said Crystal Kuczynski, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Loren Data. “We’re committed to providing scalable, reliable connectivity solutions that align with Walmart Marketplace requirements and support sellers as they grow.”

Walmart Marketplace provides third-party sellers with access to millions of customers across the U.S. As an approved solution provider, Loren Data offers tools and support designed to streamline connectivity and help sellers operate more efficiently on the platform.

About Loren Data Corp.

Loren Data Corp. is a B2B eCommerce and supply chain automation company delivering efficient, flexible solutions for businesses to collaborate across the supply chain. Its flagship offering, ECGrid, is a self-service, API-first EDI and B2B messaging platform that supports Managed Service Providers and Global 2000 companies with seamless trading partner connectivity.

