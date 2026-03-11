Rockford Housing Groups Join Forces Under Veteran Developer Ron Clewer

Ron Clewer, Executive Director of PlatFORM Group

Ron Clewer will lead PlatFORM Group, ZION Development and Northwest Neighbors to align efforts addressing Rockford’s urgent housing shortage.

ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationally recognized housing executive Ron Clewer has been appointed to lead three Rockford nonprofit organizations focused on affordable housing and neighborhood development, officials from three local agencies announced Monday.Clewer will serve as Executive Director of PlatFORM Group and as CEO of ZION Development Corporation and Northwest Neighbors. The move creates a coordinated leadership structure among the three organizations as the region faces a growing housing shortage.Clewer began the role in early 2026 after leaving his position in a National Market President role for Gorman & Company. He previously served as CEO of the Rockford Housing Authority and as vice president of PlatFORM Group’s board.According to the City of Rockford’s 2024/25 Housing Needs Analysis & Market Study, the city is projected to need up to 9,100 new housing units before 2033. In 2024, Rockford authorized permits for approximately 131 new housing units—about one unit per 1,000 residents, below the national rate of 5 to 10 units per 1,000 residents.PlatFORM Group was founded in 1978 as the private development partner of the Rockford Housing Authority. ZION Development, formed in 1982, has invested more than $45 million in housing and economic development projects in Midtown Rockford. And, Northwest Neighbors focuses on neighborhood revitalization and housing stability on the city’s northwest side.“This is about alignment and momentum,” said Jerry Lumpkins, Chairman of the PlatFORM Board. “Ron is the right leader at the right time. His experience in housing policy, development and community engagement positions all three organizations to expand impact when our community needs it most.”“Our community’s housing challenges are urgent and complex,” said Clewer. “But they are solvable through coordinated leadership and partnerships like ours.”For a more detailed story, please visit this link on PlatFORM Group’s website About PlatFORM GroupPlatFORM Group is a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding healthy, affordable housing for working families, strengthening neighborhoods and advancing equitable community development across the Rockford Region. Founded in 1972 as the private development partner of the Rockford Housing Authority, PlatFORM Group performs strategic investment, education and advocacy and strategic partnerships to address the region’s housing shortage.About ZION Development CorporationZION Development is a nonprofit Christian community development organization formed in 1982 through outreach efforts of Zion Lutheran Church. The organization has invested more than $45 million in housing and economic development projects in Midtown Rockford.About Northwest NeighborsNorthwest Neighbors is a nonprofit Christian community development organization serving Northwest Rockford. The organization focuses on housing stability, neighborhood revitalization and youth development initiatives that strengthen families and local investment.CONTACTRon Clewer – rclewer@platformrockford.orgJerry Lumpkins – jlumpkins@platformrockford.orgPastor Michael Thomas – zionrockfordpastor@gmail.comPastor Eric Lemonholm – lemonholm@gmail.com

