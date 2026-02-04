Transform Rockford Launches the 1834 Alliance of Transformational Dreamers and Doers

Transform Rockford introduces the 1834 Alliance of Transformational Dreamers & Doers. Rockford's downtown riverfront area: once the industrial center of the region, now transformed into a thriving cultural hub.

A new initiative to celebrate extraordinary collaboration, inspire future transformational efforts and elevate Rockford’s story.

The 1834 Alliance exists to recognize those moments of extraordinary collaboration – and to remind ourselves what’s possible when we believe in each other and act together.” — LoRayne Logan

ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transform Rockford today announced the launch of the 1834 Alliance of Transformational Dreamers and Doers, a new, community-wide initiative created to honor and elevate the unique transformative people, partnerships and projects that have shaped the Rockford Region through bold collaboration and sustained commitment.Inspired by Rockford’s founding year and the dynamic spirit of its earliest builders, the 1834 Alliance is designed to celebrate transformational achievements from the region’s past and present while encouraging new ideas, partnerships and civic leadership for the future.“At its best, this has always been a place where progress happens when people come together with purpose,” said LoRayne Logan, representing Transform Rockford. “The 1834 Alliance exists to recognize those moments of extraordinary collaboration – and to remind ourselves what’s possible when we believe in each other and act together.”Honoring the Spark — and the Long ArcAt the heart of the 1834 Alliance is a civic celebration recognizing two distinct but equally vital forms of transformation:- The Ignitors Honor, recognizing catalytic leadership and early-stage initiatives that promise to ignite lasting change.- The Transformers Honor, celebrating sustained collaborative efforts that reshape Rockford’s civic, economic and cultural landscape for the better.Transform Rockford announced that the inaugural winners of the Ignitors Honor and Transformers Honor will be revealed at the Alliance’s first celebration in early June of 2026.More Than “Awards”Beyond honors, the 1834 Alliance will serve as a platform for storytelling, learning and connection – sharing Rockford’s most powerful transformation stories through digital content, public events and collaborative gatherings.The Alliance aims to elevate Rockford’s reputation, strengthen civic pride and invite enthusiastic participation from residents, organizations and leaders who believe in the city’s potential.“The Alliance is about more than recognition,” said Bobbie Holzwarth. “It’s about creating a shared understanding of how transformation really happens – through trust, collaboration and perseverance – and inspiring the next generation of dreamers and doers to step forward.”Learn More and Get InvolvedCommunity members are invited to explore the new 1834 Alliance initiative and learn more about its mission and values at 1834alliance.org Visitors to the site are encouraged to register to receive news, event announcements and stories highlighting the Rockford Region’s transformational achievements.About Transform Rockford Transform Rockford champions and protects the Rockford Region's shared vision and values. With a profound understanding of our region's vast potential, we serve as an accountability partner and convener, aligning resources and raising awareness of shared priorities. We seek to ensure collective actions reflect the community's commitment to becoming a Top 25 U.S. community.About the 1834 AllianceThe 1834 Alliance of Transformational Dreamers & Doers celebrates the collaborative spirit of Rockford's 1834 founders by honoring transformative achievements and projects -- past and present -- that define the Rockford Region at its best. Through honors celebrations, community events and storytelling, the Alliance seeks to connect and inspire changemakers to dream boldly, collaborate deeply and act decisively.

