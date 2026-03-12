WTSO Brings Back the Golden Ticket for Its 20th Anniversary Year

The online wine platform unveils a special promotion to celebrate two decades in business.

MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s no trip to a chocolate factory, but there is a golden surprise waiting inside select wine shipments this year.WTSO ( Wines 'Til Sold Out ) is celebrating its 20th Anniversary Year with the return of its beloved Golden Ticket promotion, a Willy-Wonka-style experience that gives customers the chance to discover a special prize tucked inside their wine order.Throughout the year, one shipment each week will receive a hidden Golden Ticket, redeemable for a $100 WTSO gift card. The gift card can be used to purchase wine online at WTSO.com , giving lucky recipients even more opportunities to explore the platform’s curated selection of exceptional wines.Originally debuting in 2012, the WTSO Golden Ticket quickly became a customer favorite, adding an extra layer of anticipation to wine deliveries. Now, in honor of two decades in business, the Golden Ticket is being placed in orders all year long to bring back the sense of surprise and celebration that has long defined the WTSO experience.“It’s our way of saying thank you to the customers who have supported us along the journey,” says Julie Blount, Executive Director of Customer Service and Marketing, “and a reminder that with WTSO, every order still carries the thrill of discovery that has defined our Flash Deals from day one.”By offering limited-time Flash Deals and carefully sourced selections, WTSO continues to make high-quality wines available at compelling prices, all while maintaining the authenticity and excitement that made it stand out from the start.As WTSO raises a glass to 20 Years, customers are encouraged to keep a close eye on their deliveries. The next box that arrives on their doorstep could contain more than just great wine, it could hold a Golden Ticket.For more information and to shop current deals, visit WTSO.com.About WTSO (Wines 'Til Sold Out)Founded in 2006 and headquartered in New Jersey, WTSO is a leading online wine platform offering curated Flash Deals on wines from around the world. With over 40 million bottles sold, WTSO remains dedicated to delivering a first-class wine experience to enthusiasts nationwide.

