WTSO Unveils New Collector’s Drop With Premium Wine Releases

The new Premium Collector’s Drop introduces rare, highly allocated wines from benchmark producers in small quantities.

MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wines ‘Til Sold Out (WTSO) recently announced the launch of its Premium Collector’s Drop as part of the online wine platform’s highly anticipated 20th Anniversary celebration. This new feature focuses on prestige, rarity, and access for collectors looking to discover what’s next for their cellar.The Premium Collector’s Drop gives members exclusive access to highly allocated wines released in limited quantities, featuring exceptional bottles sourced through WTSO’s most sought-after winery relationships.The drop is designed for enthusiasts and collectors seeking wines defined by region pedigree (including Burgundy and Champagne), producer reputation, and vintage significance. These high-quality bottles are all sourced, offered, and accessed with collectors in mind.The Premium Collector’s Drop creates a curated, allocation-driven experience featuring limited-release offerings sourced in small quantities from top-tier producers. Members gain access to pre-sells, library releases, and vertical and winery collections, all thoughtfully selected to reflect the highest levels of craftsmanship and collectibility. Wine enthusiasts interested in gaining access to the Premium Collector’s Drop can sign up for the list here on the WTSO website.In tandem with this launch, WTSO is rolling out additional initiatives to celebrate its 20th Anniversary. The company is bringing back two daily flash deals at its absolute lowest pricing, a hallmark feature that longtime customers know and love. They’re also reintroducing classic brands that helped define its early success, including Aimery and Champagne Philippe Prié.These plans reflect WTSO’s appreciation for its customers, partners, and everyone who has contributed to its journey over the past 20 years. “These updates are our way of saying thank you,” says WTSO leadership. “To our customers, partners, and everyone who has helped us grow over the past 20 years. This next chapter is built for you.”About WTSO (Wines ’Til Sold Out):Founded in 2006 and headquartered in New Jersey, WTSO is a leading online wine platform offering curated Flash Deals on wines from around the world. With over 40 million bottles sold, WTSO remains dedicated to delivering a first-class wine experience to enthusiasts nationwide.

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