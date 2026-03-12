NYC interfaith Iftar: another powerful evening of unity

Natalie Sanandaji, Persian Jew Ghazal Mizrahi, Iranian-American Jew Zebunnesa Zubair, Executive Board Member AMMWEC at Bangladeshi Iftar in NYC Hamza Vaseer with guests People from all faiths breaking fast together

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) hosted a moving Interfaith Iftar in New York, bringing together leaders and community members from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds to break fast during the holy month of Ramadan and reaffirm a shared commitment to dialogue, understanding, and peace.Natalie Sanandaji, an Iranian-American Jewish representative of the Combat Antisemitism Movement, attended the event and expressed appreciation for AMMWEC’s interfaith leadership.“I am honored to be here with a room full of Muslim men and women who are choosing dialogue over division and courage over fear,” Sanandaji said. “It’s not something to take lightly.”A highlight of the evening was a moving Persian song performed by Iranian-American Jewish singer Ghazal Mizrahi, whose powerful performance captivated the audience and symbolized the spirit of interfaith harmony and cultural connection that defined the gathering.The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) was represented by Hamza Vaseer, who delivered remarks on behalf of Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC.Sharing Ali’s message, Vaseer emphasized the shared spiritual heritage of the Abrahamic traditions:“In the Holy Qur’an, Allah tells us: ‘O you who believe, fasting has been prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, so that you may become mindful of God.’This verse is indeed very profound. It reminds us that fasting did not begin with Islam. It was prescribed to the people before us—to Jews and Christians—to the children of Abraham and others. It confirms that Islam is directly connected to Judaism and Christianity and to the broader monotheistic traditions. We are all part of a shared spiritual heritage, and it is all rooted in devotion to God.”The evening began with a soulful Naat recitation by Hamza Ali Shah, setting a spiritual tone for the gathering as attendees reflected on the meaning of Ramadan—faith, humility, compassion, and unity.Guests from different faith traditions — including Muslims, Jews, Christians, Hindus, as well as diplomats and civic leaders — joined together to break the fast, demonstrating the power of interfaith engagement and the importance of building bridges in an increasingly polarized world.The Interfaith Iftar highlighted AMMWEC’s mission of building bridges across faith communities and strengthening the social fabric of American society through dialogue, collaboration, and shared values.Throughout the evening, speakers emphasized that gatherings like this serve as powerful reminders that interfaith engagement is essential to countering hate, fostering understanding, and promoting peaceful coexistence.The event concluded with participants sharing a traditional Ramadan meal together, reinforcing the central theme of the evening — that shared humanity and respect across faiths can create stronger, more united communities.In addition to this gathering, AMMWEC also hosted another Iftar with members of the Bangladeshi community, which was attended by several interfaith leaders and community representatives, including Rabbanit Dr. Adena Berkowitz, Rabbanit Leah Fine, Rukshana Faruque, Mrs. Nahar Moni, Camile Samuel, Anna Stefano, and Nurun Alam, reflecting the strong spirit of cooperation and friendship across communities.

