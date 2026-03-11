Same Day Grab Bars® of Central Iowa Marks One-Year Anniversary

Same Day Grab Bars® Professional Grab Bar Installation

Mike and Angela Lorden Bring Professional Grab Bar Installation to the Heart of Iowa — and Join Forces with a Leading Aging-in-Place Voice

Beyond serving our customers, this year we discovered a dedicated network of health providers focused on fall prevention and aging in place. It's a privilege to partner with this committed community.” — Angela Lorden

MELBOURNE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Same Day Grab Bars, the nation’s leading specialist in professional grab bar installation, celebrates the one-year anniversary of its Central Iowa franchise. Mike and Angela Lorden of Marshalltown, Iowa became franchisees in September 2024, completed their training, and began grab bar installations in January 2025. In their first year, the Lordens have brought professional grab bar installation to customers across Marshall, Boone, Jasper, Polk, Dallas, and Story counties — establishing Same Day Grab Barsas the first and only franchise of its kind in Iowa.In a new development, the Lordens have collaborated with Sydney Marshman, OTD, an occupational therapist and founder of Happy at Home Consulting in Des Moines, who hosts The Balance Broadcast podcast . Same Day Grab Barsof Central Iowa serves as a contributing expert and sponsor of The Balance Broadcast podcast, a platform created to share professional insights on fall prevention, aging-in-place strategies, and practical home safety solutions. The podcast brings together health, community, and industry partners, and this collaboration reflects the franchise’s commitment to working with senior-supporting professionals who share the mission of helping people age safely and independently at home.Iowa’s senior population is growing. According to the Iowa Department on Aging, more than 500,000 Iowans are age 65 or older, and that number is expected to increase over the next decade. The Lordens’ territory — anchored by the Des Moines metro area — represents one of the state’s most concentrated and fastest-growing aging-in-place markets.“Beyond serving our customers, this year has included our discovery of a dedicated network of health providers focused on fall prevention and aging in place. It is a privilege to partner with such a committed community, and we look forward to furthering our mission together,” said Angela Lorden. “Plus, we aren’t just in the grab bar business; we’re in the business of freedom. Giving people the opportunity to live with less fear and more confidence in and around their homes is very satisfying,” Mike Lorden added.“Our community has been waiting for a couple like Angela and Mike,” said Sydney Marshman. “We have needed professionals who not only install grab bars correctly and in a timely manner, but who do so while exemplifying Iowa nice — professionalism, kindness, and a genuine commitment to community. Fall prevention is not just about hardware on the wall; it’s about relationships, trust, and working together to support older adults in living safely at home.”“Mike and Angela Lorden are good stewards of their business, and they also genuinely care that their customers live more safely. I received a handwritten thank you letter from one of their customers, and it brought tears to my eyes,” said Same Day Grab Barsfounder, Michael Childs. “The Lordens embody Iowa nice.”Angela Lorden, 57, has 23 years of administrative assistant and community service experience with St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Des Moines. Mike Lorden, 61, draws on years of self-employment and hands-on service work. The couple’s motivation to join Same Day Grab Barsis both professional and personal. Angela’s mother fell in the bathroom and broke her femur — an injury that, as it does for so many older adults, proved to be life-altering. “Doing this just makes sense for us,” affirmed Angela.Same Day Grab Barsfranchisees are Home Safety Specialists who deliver same-day professional installation of MOENpremium grab bars and accessories that carry a transferable lifetime warranty covering both products and installation. Appointments include a complimentary in-home safety evaluation, adherence to ADA recommendations, and a two-hour scheduling window for customer convenience.About Same Day Grab BarsSame Day Grab Barsis the nation’s only franchise dedicated exclusively to professional grab bar installation. With locally owned and operated franchises in Florida, Iowa, and the Carolinas, the company serves customers with same-day appointments, professional installers, and a commitment to making bathrooms safe, beautiful, and accessible. Same Day Grab Barsis a MOENauthorized distributor. Learn more at www.samedaygrabbars.com and www.samedaygrabbars.com/franchise or call 800-215-7560.Same Day Grab Barsof Central Iowa serves Marshall, Boone, Jasper, Polk, Dallas, and Story counties. To schedule an appointment or complimentary in-home safety evaluation, contact Mike and Angela Lorden at 515-776-8870 or angela.lorden@samedaygrabbars.com.

