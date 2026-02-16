Same Day Grab Bars® of Coastal North and South Carolina Marks Two-Year Anniversary

Same Day Grab Bars® One Call Stops the Fall® Whit Swain of Same Day Grab Bars® of Coastal North and South Carolina Off to Stop the Fall

MELBOURNE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Same Day Grab Bars, the nation's leading specialist in professional grab bar installation, proudly marks the two-year anniversary of its first franchise location. Whit and Vicki Swain and Laura Akins launched their franchise business on February 8, 2024 and have installed grab bars for hundreds of customers from Brunswick County N.C. to Horry County S.C.Entering their third year, the franchise is positioned for continued year-over-year growth due to the expanding local senior population and the increased demand from people who want to age in place."What drives us is the people we serve — those whose mobility has changed due to age, injury, or a health event," said Laura Akins. "For many, a grab bar isn't about convenience; it's about preserving independence and dignity. Whit walks into homes at vulnerable moments — after a fall or during recovery — with professionalism and genuine care. We've also built strong relationships with local healthcare providers who trust us to support their patients at home, extending their care beyond the clinic. When someone feels steady stepping into the shower again, we've done more than install a bar — we've restored confidence for them and peace of mind for their families."Same Day Grab Barsspecializes in same-day professional installation of MOENpremium grab bar products for shower and bathroom safety. The company's signature approach — We Know Grab Bars It's All We Do— delivers same-day, one-visit convenience with guaranteed appointments scheduled within two-hour windows, eliminating the need for customers to wait at home all day."The team in our Coastal Carolinas franchise is our first and we learned a lot together," said Michael J. Childs, founder of Same Day Grab Bars. "Laura, Whit and Vicki contributed some good ideas during our first year together and their second year solidified their presence in their market.”From Brunswick County N.C. to Horry County S.C., residents will benefit from Same Day Grab Barscommitment to safety, speed, and affordability. All installations are performed by certified installers who pass rigorous training and full background checks. The company stocks popular MOENprofessional-quality grab bars on its trucks, and all installations come with a transferable lifetime warranty.With the tagline One Call Stops the Fall, Same Day Grab Barshelps customers to age in place with improved independence and safety in their bathrooms and living spaces without sacrificing aesthetics. The company's mission focuses on fall prevention through expert installation of elegant, empowering, and ADA-recommended shower and bathroom safety solutions.For more information about Same Day Grab Bars® of Coastal North and South Carolina , to schedule a free, no-obligation estimate, or to get more information about their affordable owner-operator franchise call 800-215-7560 or visit www.samedaygrabbars.com and www.samedaygrabbars.com/franchise About Same Day Grab BarsSame Day Grab Barsis the nation's leading specialist in professional grab bar installation, offering same-day installation of MOENpremium grab bars with same-day, one-visit convenience and a transferable lifetime warranty. With locally owned and operated franchise locations, the company serves customers with guaranteed appointments, certified professional installers, and a commitment to making bathrooms safe, beautiful, and accessible. Learn more at www.samedaygrabbars.com

