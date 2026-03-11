Dedicated Computing Launches Sabre™ S10300 Workstation Powered by Intel® Xeon® 600 Processors

Dedicated Computing's New Sabre™ S10300 Workstation is Powered by Intel® Xeon® 600 Processors

WAUKESHA, WI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated Computing , a leader in embedded computing solutions for mission-critical applications, today announced the launch of the Sabre™ S10300 , a next-generation high-end workstation platform powered by the new IntelXeon600 processors.Designed for AI development, engineering simulation, advanced visualization, and data-intensive professional workflows, the Sabre S10300 delivers high performance single socket design, massive memory bandwidth, and extensive PCIe Gen5 expansion in a purpose-built, OEM-ready architecture.At the heart of the Dedicated Computing Sabre S10300 is Intel’s latest workstation-class architecture, featuring:• Up to 86 performance cores in a single socket• Up to 8 channels of DDR5 memory, with support for MRDIMMs up to 8000 MT/s• Up to 128 PCIe Gen5 lanes directly from the CPU• Integrated IntelAdvanced Matrix Extensions (IntelAMX) acceleration for AI inference• Select configurations support Intel vProtechnology for enterprise-grade security and manageabilityThis step-function increase in compute density and platform scalability enables OEMs to design systems capable of handling the most demanding workloads, including:• Medical imaging• Healthcare AI• Life sciences research• Image generation and 3D rendering• High-end VFX and rendering• AI model development and inferencing• Engineering simulation and digital twin environments• Large dataset preparation and analytics“The Sabre S10300 represents a new class of high-end workstation performance for our customers,” said David Galus, Director of Product Marketing at Dedicated Computing. “By combining Intel Xeon 600 processors with Dedicated Computing’s system design expertise, lifecycle management, and integration services, we’re enabling OEMs to deploy AI- and simulation-ready platforms with long-term stability and support.”The Sabre S10300 is architected for flexibility and long program lifecycles, supporting:• Multi-GPU configurations for AI and visualization workloads• High-speed storage with Intel Virtual RAID on CPU (Intel VROC) and IntelVolume Management Device (VMD) support• Remote manageability through Intel Active Management Technology• Secure and reliable operation with ECC memory and enterprise-grade firmware controlsAs with all Dedicated Computing platforms, the Sabre S10300 is backed by the company’s comprehensive services, including design and engineering, image management, certification support, and long-term lifecycle management.The Sabre S10300 is available for early customer engagements now.About Dedicated ComputingWe power the world’s most important devices: Equipment that saves lives and trains professionals to do the same - with innovative, secure, reliable, and customizable computing solutions. Dedicated Computing engineers standard and custom computing platforms that the world’s leading equipment manufacturers rely on for performance, product consistency and long lifecycles.© 2026 Dedicated Computing LLC – All Rights Reserved. All product and company names are trademarks ™ or registered trademarksof their respective holders. Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon, and vPro are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

