Dedicated Computing to Expand Platforms to Next Generation NVIDIA IGX Thor

WAUKESHA, WI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated Computing, a leading provider of computing systems for medical, industrial and mission-critical applications, today announced its intention to develop a new generation of products powered by the NVIDIA IGX Thor platform. The initiative expands Dedicated Computing’s long-term collaboration with NVIDIA and builds on the success of its M1300 medical AI inferencing server , based on the NVIDIA IGX Orin platform The new development program will establish a family of medical and industrial compute platforms optimized for real-time, AI-driven applications. The new computer family will be ideal for a wide range of working environments with solutions in a variety of form factors, including smaller and ruggedized options. Powered by NVIDIA IGX Thor, these systems will deliver the safety, scalability and computational performance needed to support next-generation innovation in surgical robotics, digital imaging, industrial automation and intelligent edge systems.“The NVIDIA IGX Thor platform introduces a new era of real-time physical AI, and we see tremendous opportunity to build on that foundation,” said David Galus, Director of Product Marketing at Dedicated Computing. “Our goal is to create an expanded portfolio of medical and industrial systems that leverage the performance and functional safety of NVIDIA IGX Thor, enabling OEMs to accelerate innovation across multiple domains. The next generation of our M1300 medical compute platform will be one of the first examples of this evolution.”Dedicated Computing’s future platforms based on NVIDIA IGX Thor will extend the company’s commitment to delivering secure, reliable and long-lifecycle solutions that simplify the deployment of AI at the edge. By combining its deep integration expertise and proven system engineering with NVIDIA’s comprehensive software ecosystem - including NVIDIA Holoscan for sensor processing and NVIDIA AI Enterprise for cloud-to-edge development - Dedicated Computing aims to provide OEMs with a complete foundation for physical AI innovation.Dedicated Computing is exhibiting at the NVIDIA GTC event in Washington, D.C. this week at Booth 560 with a range of demonstrations based on NVIDIA technology.For more information on the announcement of NVIDIA IGX Thor, click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.