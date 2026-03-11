Longevity and Mortality Investor Releases March 2026 Issue

Latest issue explores Delaware STOLI litigation, UK pension investment strategies, longevity swaps, and global securitisation trends.

The March issue highlights several key legal and market developments currently shaping the longevity risk and life insurance sectors.” — Chris Wells, Managing Editor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longevity and Mortality Investor has released its March 2026 issue, featuring analysis of key developments across the life insurance, longevity risk transfer, and pension markets.

The latest edition examines several major questions currently shaping the sector.

How will the latest Supreme Court ruling on statutes of limitations bring new clarity to STOLI policy estate litigation? In the article Update in Delaware Estate Litigation Case Provides Added Clarity to Life Settlement Market, Greg Winterton speaks with James Westerlind, Partner at ArentFox Schiff, about the implications of the decision for the life settlement market.

Why are longevity swaps becoming increasingly attractive for UK defined benefit pension schemes in 2026? WTW’s De-Risking Report 2026 forecasts around £20bn worth of longevity swap transactions this year. In Longevity Swap Activity Expected to Rise as Run-Ons Look More Attractive, Mark McCord speaks with Matt Wiberg, Bulk Annuity and Longevity Hedging Specialist at WTW, and Matthew de Ferrars, Pensions Partner at Pinsent Masons, about the outlook for the market.

Following a cooling of the sidecar market, what are the primary drivers for future activity in the US offshore sector? In Regulatory Changes Abound in Offshore US Life/Annuity Sidecar Market but Macro Picture the Most Likely Determinant of Further Growth, Greg Winterton speaks with Tim Zawacki, Principal Research Analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence, about the factors likely to shape future growth.

The issue also includes additional coverage of developments across the longevity and mortality markets, including investment strategy shifts among UK insurers, the outlook for equity release securitisation, and the state of the Australian securitisation market.

Readers can also access links to articles published at the end of February as part of Longevity and Mortality Investor’s ongoing coverage of the sector.

