European Life Settlement Association Announces 2026 Executive Committee Officers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Life Settlement Association (ELSA), the leading European industry group promoting and supporting the life settlement industry, has today announced the composition of its 2026 Executive Committee, including the four individuals who will be serving as Officers of the organisation this year.

Following the Executive Committee meeting on 6th January 2026, Chris Conway, Managing Director at Vitaro Group, was appointed Chair of ELSA for 2026.

Brandon Marz, Chief Strategy Officer at LifeRoc Capital, was appointed ELSA’s Deputy Chair. Ryan McTernan, Senior Managing Director at Fifth Season Investments, was appointed ELSA’s Treasurer. Jule Rousseau, Partner at ArentFox Schiff, returned as ELSA’s Secretary.

“ELSA’s Executive Committee reflects a broad range of experience and expertise from across the life settlement industry. The Association looks forward to working closely with the Committee as it continues to advance ELSA’s strategic objectives in 2026,” said Chris Conway, Managing Director at Vitaro Group and new ELSA Chair.

ELSA’s Executive Committee for 2026 is comprised of the following members:

Officers

Chris Conway, Managing Director at Vitaro Group, as Chair of ELSA

Brandon Marz, Chief Strategy Officer at LifeRoc Capital, as Deputy Chair of ELSA

Ryan McTernan, Senior Managing Director at Fifth Season Investments, as Treasurer of ELSA

Jule Rousseau, Partner at ArentFox Schiff, as Secretary of ELSA

Executive Committee Members

Brian Casey, Partner at Troutman Pepper Locke

Adam Meltzer, Managing Director at Apex Capital Partners

Maurizio Pellegrini, Managing Director at Azimut Investments

Cory Zass, Strategic Director at Actuarial Risk Management

“As always, ELSA’s Executive Committee features significant experience, expertise and leadership. I look forward to working with the Executive Committee in 2026 as we continue to promote the benefits of our industry to all stakeholders,” said Chris Wells, Executive Director at ELSA.” Thank you to all members for their continued engagement and support of ELSA.”

