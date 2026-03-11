Saudi Arabia’s philanthropy sector set for transformation under Vision 2030

The Report: Saudi Arabia 2025

Chapter of The Report: Saudi Arabia 2025, produced by OBG with the support of Alwaleed Philanthropies, explores emerging funding models and governance trends

When partnerships are built around common goals and measurable impact, they are more likely to achieve scale and durability.” — HRH Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Arabia’s philanthropy sector is undergoing a significant transformation, with new governance models, digital platforms and emerging funding strategies reshaping the role of non-profit organisations under Vision 2030. Oxford Business Group (OBG), supported by Alwaleed Philanthropies, explored these developments in the philanthropy chapter of The Report: Saudi Arabia 2025 The chapter examined how philanthropy in Saudi Arabia is evolving from traditionally informal and fragmented giving towards a more structured and regulated model, supported by new national policies, oversight bodies and the digitalization of services. The analysis also explored how greater engagement by younger generations, alongside alignment between Vision 2030 objectives and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, is reshaping the role of philanthropic capital in driving sustainable social and economic outcomes.As part of the chapter, The Report: Saudi Arabia 2025 featured several key interviews with senior figures from leading foundations active in the Kingdom, including HRH Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, Secretary-General of Alwaleed Philanthropies. The interviews addressed governance, funding models and the increasing role of digital platforms in expanding participation and impact across the non-profit sector.HRH Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, Secretary-General of Alwaleed Philanthropies, reflected on the role of philanthropy as a long-term enabler of sustainable development, emphasizing collaboration, innovation, and impact grounded in people and communities.“Philanthropy can play a catalytic role toward Vision 2030’s ambitions by working alongside government entities, multilateral organizations, and the private sector, supporting innovation, piloting new models, and focusing on outcomes that create lasting social and economic value. When partnerships are built around common goals and measurable impact, they are more likely to achieve scale and durability.”Büşra Karacadağ, OBG’s Country Director for Saudi Arabia, said the partnership reflects the growing strategic importance of philanthropy within Saudi Arabia’s broader development framework.“The philanthropy chapter of The Report: Saudi Arabia 2025 highlights how regulatory reform, improved governance and more sophisticated funding approaches are supporting the sector’s transition towards greater scale, accountability and long-term impact, in line with Vision 2030 priorities,” she said.The Report: Saudi Arabia 2025 provides comprehensive analysis of the Kingdom’s economic landscape, with sector-focused chapters examining key developments, policy reforms and investment opportunities across the economy.-END-ARABIC PRESS RELEASEقطاع العمل التنموي في السعودية يشهد تحولًا نوعيًا في ظل رؤية السعودية 2030فصل خاص ضمن تقرير «السعودية 2025» الصادر عن مجموعة أكسفورد للأعمال بمشاركة من مؤسسة الوليد للإنسانية يستعرض نماذج التمويل والحوكمة الحديثةالرياض – فبراير 2026م: يشهد قطاع العمل التنموي في المملكة العربية السعودية تحولًا متسارعًا يعيد تشكيل أدوار المنظمات غير الربحية، مدفوعًا بتطور نماذج الحوكمة، وتبني المنصات الرقمية، وظهور استراتيجيات تمويل مبتكرة، وذلك في إطار مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030. وقد تناولت مجموعة أكسفورد للأعمال هذه التحولات في فصل العمل التنموي ضمن تقريرها «السعودية 2025»، الذي أُعد بمشاركة من مؤسسة الوليد للإنسانية.ويستعرض الفصل التحليلي كيف ينتقل العمل التنموي والإنساني في المملكة من نماذج العطاء التقليدية غير المنظمة إلى منظومة أكثر احترافية وتنظيمًا، مدعومة بسياسات وطنية حديثة، وجهات إشرافية متخصصة، وتسارع التحول الرقمي في الخدمات. كما يسلّط الضوء على الدور المتنامي للأجيال الشابة، وتكامل مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 مع أهداف التنمية المستدامة للأمم المتحدة، في إعادة صياغة دور رأس المال التنموي ليصبح عنصرًا فاعلًا في تحقيق أثر اقتصادي واجتماعي مستدام.وقد تضمن محتوى التقرير، عدة مقابلات مع عدد من القيادات البارزة في المؤسسات التنموية العاملة في المملكة، من بينهم صاحبة السمو الملكي الأميرة لمياء بنت ماجد آل سعود، الأمين العام لمؤسسة الوليد للإنسانية، حيث تناولت المقابلات محاور الحوكمة، ونماذج التمويل، والدور المتنامي للمنصات الرقمية في توسيع نطاق المشاركة وتعظيم الأثر في القطاع غير الربحي.وأكدت صاحبة السمو الملكي الأميرة لمياء بنت ماجد آل سعود أن العمل الإنساني يمثل ركيزة استراتيجية طويلة الأمد لدعم التنمية المستدامة، مشيرةً إلى أهمية الشراكات والابتكار والتركيز على الأثر المرتكز على الإنسان والمجتمع. وقالت سموها: "يمكن للعمل الإنساني أن يؤدي دورًا محفزًا لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 من خلال العمل جنبًا إلى جنب مع الجهات الحكومية والمنظمات الدولية والقطاع الخاص، عبر دعم الابتكار وتجربة النماذج الجديدة والتركيز على النتائج التي تخلق قيمة اجتماعية واقتصاديةمستدامة. وعندما تُبنى الشراكات على أهداف مشتركة وأثر قابل للقياس، فإن فرص نجاحها واستدامتها تصبح أكبر."من جانبها، أوضحت بشرى كاراقادج، مديرة مجموعة أكسفورد للأعمال في المملكة، أن الشراكة في إعداد هذا الفصل تعكس تنامي الأهمية الاستراتيجية للعمل التنموي ضمن منظومة التنمية الشاملة في السعودية، مشيرةً إلى أن التقرير يبرز كيف تسهم الأطر التنظيمية المتطورة، وتعزيز الحوكمة، وتقدم نماذج التمويل في دعم انتقال القطاع نحو مستويات أعلى من الكفاءة والمساءلة والأثر طويل المدى، بما يتوافق مع أولويات رؤية السعودية 2030.يذكر بأن تقرير "السعودية 2025" يقدّم تحليلاً شاملاً لمشهد الاقتصاد السعودي، من خلال فصول قطاعية متخصصة تستعرض أبرز التطورات والسياسات والفرص الاستثمارية عبر مختلف القطاعات.

