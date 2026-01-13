BIXOLON Expands its Printer Portfolio with the Launch of SRP-G300 and BK5-41

SOUTH KOREA, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIXOLON Co., Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label, and POS Printer manufacturer today announced the launch of two new products designed to enhance efficiency, reliability, and flexibility across retail, hospitality, and enterprise environments: the SRP-G300 thermal printer and the BK5-41 kiosk label printer.The new product introductions reflect BIXOLON’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative printing solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.SRP-G300: Compact, Reliable Printing for Lottery Ticket PrintingThe SRP-G300 is a 3-inch (82.5 mm) thermal printer engineered for fast-paced POS operations. Featuring a compact footprint, high print speeds, and dependable printing technology, the SRP-G300 is ideal for high-demand lottery ticket printing.Key features of the SRP-G300 include:• Quick and reliable printing at speeds of up to 255 mm/sec ensuring fast customer service during peak retail hours• Smart sensors to alert when the stacker is full and if media is not fed properly• Wide stacker design allows for easier and faster collection of lottery tickets alongside intuitive LED indicators for quick status• 16 MB SDRAM and 16 MB Flash for storing large amounts of data and multiple templatesBK5-41: Kiosk Label PrinterThe BK5-41 is a 4-inch (118 mm) kiosk label printer built to support demanding labelling applications in transportation and hospitality environments such as metro/bus ticketing or entertainment ticketing.Key features of the BK5-41 include:• High-speed output of up to 150 mm/sec, ensuring rapid ticket and label issuance to minimize wait times• Exceptional media versatility, supporting labels, tickets, and wristbands, including gap and black mark media• Wide media handling range from 20 mm to 118 mm, enabled by an adjustable media holder to support diverse application needs• Centre media alignment that ensures smooth feeding and reduces media wrinkling for consistently professional print results• Adjustable TPH pressure via a mechanical rack gear, optimizing print quality across a wide variety of media types• Service-friendly design, featuring accessible power and reset buttons on both sides for easy rebooting in any kiosk orientation“With the introduction of the SRP-G300 and BK5-41, BIXOLON continues to strengthen its product lineup with solutions that help businesses operate more efficiently and reliably,” cites John Kim, Marketing Director at BIXOLON. “These new models are designed to address real-world operational challenges across a wide range of industries.”For more information visit www.BIXOLON.com , or alternatively speak to your local BIXOLON sales representative.Availability:The SRP-G300 and BK5-41 are available to order for the BIXOLON Head Office sales region. In BIXOLON America and Europe sales region, these products will be available to order from April 2026.

