Honoring Former New York City Councilmember Ronnie Eldridge
Governor Kathy Hochul today directed that flags on all State government buildings be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, March 11 in honor of political strategist and former New York City Councilmember Ronnie Eldridge.
“I was proud to have known Ronnie Eldridge — a dedicated public servant, a fierce advocate for the voiceless, and a trailblazer for women in politics,” Governor Hochul said. “I am forever grateful for her service and influence, and send my heartfelt condolences to those whose lives she touched. May her memory be a blessing.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.