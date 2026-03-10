Honoring Former New York City Councilmember Ronnie Eldridge

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed that flags on all State government buildings be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, March 11 in honor of political strategist and former New York City Councilmember Ronnie Eldridge.

“I was proud to have known Ronnie Eldridge — a dedicated public servant, a fierce advocate for the voiceless, and a trailblazer for women in politics,” Governor Hochul said. “I am forever grateful for her service and influence, and send my heartfelt condolences to those whose lives she touched. May her memory be a blessing.”