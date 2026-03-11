Trinity Rock Hour Expands to Weekend Broadcast on WAPN 91.5 FM

The Trinity Rock Hour, produced by Trinity Music & Media Group, airs on WAPN 91.5 FM serving the Daytona Beach area every Monday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6–7 PM.

The Trinity Rock Hour from Trinity Music & Media expands with new Saturday and Sunday 6 PM broadcasts on WAPN 91.5 FM and worldwide on TrinitySongs.com.

The Trinity Rock Hour was created to bring bold Christian rock music to the airwaves and give artists a platform to share their faith through powerful music” — Jeffrey Staley, Trinity Music & Media Group

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trinity Music and Media Group announced that The Trinity Rock Hour, a Christian rock radio program, will now air four times each week on WAPN 91.5 FM. The program brings faith driven rock music to listeners across Central Florida.

Produced in Daytona Beach, the show blends high energy rock music with messages centered on faith, perseverance, and the impact of Jesus Christ in everyday life. With growing listener interest, the program will now air multiple times each week, so listeners have more opportunities to hear it.

Broadcast Schedule

Friday 6:00 PM Premiere Broadcast

Saturday 6:00 PM Weekend Broadcast

Sunday 6:00 PM Weekend Broadcast

Monday 6:00 PM Encore Broadcast

Christian rock continues to connect with listeners in a powerful way, and we welcomed the chance to help with spreading His word through rock music, said M. Vallance CEO of WAPN 91.5 FM. We are excited to give The Trinity Rock Hour additional airtime so more people can experience the music and message.

The program is produced by Trinity Music and Media Group in Daytona Beach. The initiative supports artists who boldly share their faith through rock music.

Our goal is to bring powerful Christian rock music to the airwaves and give listeners something uplifting during their drive time, said Jeffrey Staley of Trinity Music and Media Group. With the program now airing four times each week, more listeners can discover the music and the message.

WAPN 91.5 FM has served the Daytona Beach community for decades with Christian programming and ministry outreach. The station can also be streamed worldwide through TrinitySongs.com.

Media Contact

Jeffrey Staley

Trinity Music and Media Group

trinitysongs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.