Daytona Beach’s Trinity Rock Hour Expands to Daily Broadcast as Christian Rock Movement Gains Momentum

The Trinity Rock Hour Logo

Christian rock gains momentum as The Trinity Rock Hour expands to daily broadcast and launches new billboard campaign in Daytona Beach.

We’re building something bigger than a radio show. This is about creating a home for Christian rock that hits hard, carries a message, and reaches people where they are.” — Jeffrey Staley, Trinity Music & Media Group

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trinity Music & Media Group has announced the expansion of its flagship radio program, The Trinity Rock Hour, to a daily broadcast at 6 PM on WAPN 91.5 FM, marking a major step forward in the growth of Christian rock in the Daytona Beach region.

Produced in Daytona Beach, Florida, The Trinity Rock Hour delivers a high-energy mix of guitar-driven music and faith-based messaging, connecting with listeners seeking a fresh and powerful sound.

“We’re building something bigger than a radio show. This is about creating a home for Christian rock—music that hits hard, carries a message, and reaches people where they are.” — Jeff Staley, Trinity Music & Media Group

The expansion comes as Trinity launches a new outdoor billboard campaign in Daytona Beach, promoting both the show and its featured artist, Mighty Sons of Thunder.

Mighty Sons of Thunder, the featured artist on the program, continues to expand its growing catalog of original music, with multiple albums and singles now available across all major streaming platforms. The group’s latest release, His Name Is Jesus, is being introduced to audiences through The Trinity Rock Hour as part of the show’s ongoing rollout strategy.

Broadcasting from the Daytona Beach area, The Trinity Rock Hour is also available online through Trinity’s streaming platform, giving listeners access beyond the FM dial and extending its reach across the country.

With its move to daily programming and continued investment in promotion and production, Trinity Music & Media Group is positioning Daytona Beach as an emerging center for Christian rock.

About Trinity Music & Media Group

Trinity Music & Media Group is a Daytona Beach-based Christian music publisher, production company, and media platform focused on developing, distributing, and promoting original music. Through radio, streaming, and digital media, Trinity connects artists and audiences while building a growing catalog of faith-driven rock music.

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