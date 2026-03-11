USA-Assembled eBikes from eBliss Global Shipping April 2026

UTICA, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eBliss Global, Inc. is proud to announce that its USA-assembled eBikes under The Ride Bikes brand will begin shipping in April 2026. These eBikes are being built at the company's newly acquired 3+ acre campus in Utica, New York.“This is an incredibly exciting time for us," said William Klehm, Chairman and CEO eBliss Global. "Our programs are in full swing, and we are focused on addressing the needs of our retailers, our users and all our stakeholders.”On a mission to deliver a Fun Great Ride (FGR™), eBliss Global is rapidly advancing U.S. eBike manufacturing. The company offers a curated line of high-quality products and dealer support programs designed to excite independent bicycle dealers nationwide. These eBikes are assembled by Americans, owned by Americans, and built for American communities —promoting fun, health, mobility, and sustainable transportation.eBliss Global has received strong support from the State of New York, Empire State Development, and the City of Utica. This collaboration is enabling the creation of more than 25 new jobs (with commitments to at least 40 in related announcements) and the restoration of an iconic former train repair depot. The site is being repurposed into a certified, regulatory-compliant assembly and distribution hub for The Ride Bikes. All of the companies initiatives prioritize supporting the community and local independent bicycle dealers, while delivering the safest, most enjoyable eRides available.With this momentum, eBliss Global has attracted global interest and is actively exploring strategic opportunities, including potential public merger discussions with Capstone Companies, Inc. (CAPC) as was recently announced by the company. These and other opportunities like this could accelerate the company's vision of achieving a "Made in USA" eBike.Join the ride to fun, health, mobility, and better transportation!About eBliss Global Inc.eBliss Global is a U.S.-based manufacturer of eBikes and eMobility products, with assembly operations in Utica, New York. The company focuses on building success through partnerships with local bicycle dealers and consumers nationwide, delivering a Fun Great Ride (FGR™). eBliss provides safe, affordable mobility solutions that bring joy, transportation, and health benefits—assembled in the USA.For more information, visit ebliss.global or theridebikes.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.