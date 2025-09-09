New York State and eBliss Global Establish First eMobility Technology Region in U.S.

Upstate New York to Become the Nation’s First eMobility Tech Hub With New Initiative and American Manufacturing Investment Opportunities

UTICA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Through a partnership between New York State, Oneida County, the City of Utica, and eBliss Global, Upstate New York is now poised to become the nation’s first eMobility Technology Region. eBliss Global, a world-leading e-mobility solutions provider, today announced the launch of its eMTR-USA (eMobility Technology Region-USA) initiative, designating Upstate New York as its first USA campus and manufacturing hub.“This is a first-of-its-kind opportunity to bring critical manufacturing back to America and take the lead on a rapidly growing industry,” said eBliss Global CEO Bill Klehm. “This level of reshoring and insourcing for an entire industry with shared engagement from government partnerships and innovative leaders building back America is unprecedented.”This latest launch is part of a larger initiative to bring manufacturing back to America, invest in American-made eMobility technology, and advance sustainable industry growth across New York State and beyond. It follows recently announced plans for a new eBike manufacturing facility in Utica, New York. The new facility will produce state-of-the-art electric bicycles designed to meet the growing demand for clean, efficient, and affordable transportation alternatives and will create a host of new manufacturing jobs, strengthen the local supply chain, and cement the region’s role as a hub for the eMobility industry and a leader in American manufacturing.“Oneida County is proud to stand alongside New York State, the City of Utica, and eBliss Global in celebrating this groundbreaking initiative,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “The launch of the nation’s first eMobility Technology Region here in Upstate New York underscores the strength of our community and its ability to attract innovative industries. This investment not only highlights Utica and Oneida County on a national stage, but also represents an exciting step toward advancing clean technology, creating new opportunities and building a more sustainable future.”“This announcement is more than a business investment—it’s a signal of resurgence in American industry and the launch of a movement rooted in our city,” said Utica Mayor Mike Galime. “Utica is honored to be the place where eBliss and its partners chose to ignite an eBike manufacturing hub, driven by our people, our ingenuity, and our shared belief in building a stronger future for America.”With the launch of the eMTR-USA program, eBliss, New York State, Oneida County, and Utica are kickstarting an initiative that will make America a global leader in development and manufacturing for eMobility technology, offering actionable steps to support and expedite companies transitioning to building in America. This program is pillared by core American values and creates a wide-range of business and job opportunities, rekindles American ingenuity, creates a substantial network of trade opportunities, and brings an iconic manufacturing industry back to the USA.The eMTR-USA initiative is calling upon global business leaders to establish a New York, USA manufacturing base. This support is multilayered and designed to make this transition impactful and advantageous for companies looking to build in America now with the ability to convert $5 billion of imports into robust, domestic manufacturing and an $11 billion export industry. The program offers a wide range of investment and growth opportunities with support in place to build now.If interested in being a part of the eMobility Technology Region and building bikes in America, please reach out to info@ebliss.global

