Norck Accelerates Innovation with On-Demand Sheet Metal Manufacturing

Combining engineering expertise, advanced sheet metal processing, and on-demand manufacturing to accelerate product development for global innovators.

By integrating design expertise directly into the production process, Norck enables companies to move from prototype to full-scale production faster and with greater confidence.” — Mucahit Basaran, CEO

IRVINE,CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s hyper-competitive global manufacturing landscape, the pressure to deliver high-performance products with shorter development cycles has never been greater. For industries ranging from robotics to aerospace, the challenge lies in bridging the complex gap between a digital design and a physical, high-precision part.

Norck, a leading global manufacturing partner specializing in Precision CNC machining, 3d printing services, and Sheet metal manufacturing, today announced a strategic expansion of its engineering-led production capabilities across its key hubs in North America and Europe. While Norck continues to provide world-class Injection molding and additive solutions, the company is placing a renewed focus on On demand sheet metal fabrication as a cornerstone of modern industrial agility for clients in the US and EU markets.

Bridging Design and Reality through Engineering

The core of Norck’s value proposition is its ability to simplify the entire manufacturing journey. Many companies struggle with the transition from CAD models to finished custom metal parts, often facing unexpected delays due to manufacturability issues. Norck solves this by integrating deep engineering expertise directly into the production workflow.

From the moment a customer looks to order custom metal parts, Norck’s engineering teams in Irvine and Mannheim perform a comprehensive Design for Manufacturing (DFM) analysis. This collaborative approach ensures that custom components are optimized for material efficiency, structural integrity, and production speed. By identifying potential bottlenecks in the design phase, Norck helps customers reduce product development timelines by up to 35%, allowing them to outpace competitors and reach the market faster.

Technical Excellence in Sheet Metal Processing

Norck’s Sheet metal manufacturing capabilities go far beyond basic cutting and bending. The company utilizes a sophisticated ecosystem of Sheet metal processing technologies designed to handle complex geometries and tight tolerances.

High-Precision Fiber Laser Cutting: Utilizing state-of-the-art fiber laser technology, Norck achieves extreme accuracy in profile cutting for custom metal parts manufacturing. This ensures clean edges, minimal kerf, and negligible heat-affected zones, which is critical for maintaining the material properties of high-strength alloys.

Complex CNC Folding and multi-axis Bending: With high-tonnage multi-axis CNC press brakes, Norck handles intricate forming operations with micron-level repeatability. This allows for the creation of complex structural brackets and enclosures that require perfect alignment across multiple bends.

Advanced Punching and Stamping: For high-volume custom metal parts, Norck employs automated punching systems that can execute complex hole patterns, louvers, and embossments with high speed and consistency.

Integrated Joining and Finishing: The process concludes with specialized assembly services, including robotic TIG/MIG welding, spot welding, and precision hardware insertion (PEM nuts/studs), followed by industrial powder coating or anodizing.

These technical capabilities, combined with Precision CNC machining for secondary operations, allow Norck to produce custom machined parts and sheet metal assemblies that meet the most rigorous industrial standards.

A Word from Leadership

“At Norck, we don't just view ourselves as a vendor; we are a strategic engineering partner,” said Mucahit Basaran, CEO of Norck. “We recognized that the market was underserved in terms of high-complexity, engineering-backed On demand sheet metal fabrication. By integrating our 3d printing services for rapid prototyping with our heavy-duty Sheet metal manufacturing lines in both California and Germany, we provide a seamless path from a napkin sketch to a mass-produced industrial component. Our mission is to eliminate the friction in manufacturing, allowing our clients to focus entirely on innovation.”

Quantifiable Impact: Quality and Consistency

In manufacturing, quality is measured by reliability and repeatability. Norck’s engineering-first philosophy has led to measurable performance gains for its global client base. By utilizing advanced simulation tools and automated quality control during custom metal parts manufacturing, Norck has achieved:

40% Improvement in Production Consistency: Ensuring that the 1,000th part is identical to the first through rigorous process control.

30% Reduction in Defect Rates: Early-stage DFM analysis catches geometric errors and material stress points before the first piece of metal is ever cut.

These metrics are particularly vital for sectors such as medical devices and automation, where a single millimeter of deviation can lead to system failure.

Proven Results from Industry Leaders

Norck’s engineering-driven manufacturing approach has already helped leading companies transform complex designs into reliable production-ready components. For example, Kalwall Corporation, a pioneer in advanced architectural daylighting systems, partnered with Norck to overcome complex manufacturing challenges and optimize the production of precision components. The full customer experience can be explored here:

https://www.norck.com/blogs/customer-testimonial/kalwall-corporation-experience

Another example is H2 Pulse, an innovative company focused on hydrogen technologies. By leveraging Norck’s precision manufacturing and engineering support, H2 Pulse accelerated the development of critical components for its systems. Read the full success story here:

https://www.norck.com/blogs/customer-testimonial/h2-pulse-experience

The Power of Multi-Modal Manufacturing

While sheet metal is the primary focus of this initiative, Norck’s strength lies in its versatility. The company’s ability to combine Injection molding for high-volume plastics, 3d printing services for complex internal geometries, and Precision CNC machining for ultra-tight tolerance components makes it a one-stop shop for modern hardware teams.

Whether a client needs a single prototype or a recurring order of custom machined parts, Norck’s digital manufacturing platform streamlines the quoting and production process, making it easier than ever to order custom metal parts on a global scale.

About Norck

Norck is a global leader in technology-driven manufacturing, providing end-to-end production solutions for companies worldwide. With strategic headquarters in Irvine, California, and Mannheim, Germany, Norck specializes in sheet metal manufacturing, precision CNC machining, 3D printing services, and injection molding. Through its advanced digital manufacturing platform, Norck enables companies to seamlessly transition from design to production with speed and efficiency.

Supported by a global engineering network, Norck collaborates closely with customers to optimize designs, improve manufacturability, and accelerate product development. By combining deep engineering expertise with modern production technologies, Norck delivers rapid, high-precision manufacturing solutions for industries including robotics, aerospace, automotive, and medical technology.

Through its commitment to rapid production, engineering excellence, and scalable manufacturing, Norck empowers innovators to bring complex hardware products to market faster and more reliably.

