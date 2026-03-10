Custom parts for Robotics industry Engineering support by Norck Robotics Hardware support for medical industry High-precision custom components enabling advanced industrial systems

Combining precision manufacturing expertise with advanced robotics engineering to build scalable automation solutions.

At Norck Robotics, we engineer outcomes, not just automation equipment. Our precision manufacturing and robotics expertise help companies build smarter production systems.” — Mucahit Basaran, CEO

IRVINE,CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norck Robotics is a global industrial automation company specializing in custom robotic systems, motion control technologies, and precision manufacturing solutions. With engineering hubs in Irvine, California, and Mannheim, Germany, the company develops advanced automation systems designed to improve manufacturing efficiency, scalability, and operational performance.

As a specialized division under the Norck umbrella, Norck Robotics leverages decades of excellence in precision manufacturing to deliver end-to-end industrial automation solutions. The company’s unique value proposition lies in its ability to combine Norck’s massive manufacturing infrastructure with a boutique, elite engineering approach, ensuring that every custom robotic system is not only innovative but also built for rigorous, long-term industrial reliability.

The Power of Norck’s Engineering Heritage

The success of Norck Robotics is deeply rooted in the foundational expertise of its parent company, Norck. Known globally for solving the most demanding manufacturing challenges, Norck provides the advanced backbone, ranging from 3D printing services to large-scale sheet metal fabrication, that allows Norck Robotics to move from a "napkin sketch" to a fully integrated robotic line faster than any competitor.

"At Norck Robotics, we don't just sell off-the-shelf components; we engineer outcomes," said Mucahit Basaran, CEO of Norck Robotics. "By standing on the shoulders of Norck’s manufacturing legacy, our engineering teams in the U.S. and Europe can guarantee a level of precision that is rare in the automation world. Whether it is a brushless servo motor integration or a multi-axis automated conveyor system, our signature is defined by 'Norck Precision'—a standard that ensures our clients achieve a 35% increase in operational throughput and a 20% reduction in maintenance downtime."

End-to-End Expertise: From Concept to Production

Norck Robotics’ multidisciplinary team serves as a strategic partner rather than a mere vendor. The process begins with deep-dive consultative engineering, where Norck’s experts analyze the client’s specific application requirements. This collaborative approach ensures that every precision CNC machining task or custom sheet metal fabrication project is optimized for its final role within an automated environment.

For companies seeking a precision manufacturing company that understands the nuances of robotic kinematics and structural integrity, Norck Robotics offers an unparalleled advantage. By utilizing Custom CNC machining services alongside advanced sheet metal fabrication services, the company produces structural assemblies, machine frames, and enclosures that are built to withstand the stresses of 24/7 industrial operations.

A Comprehensive Portfolio of Advanced Components

To support the growing demand for smarter factories, Norck Robotics has curated a portfolio of high-performance technologies that serve as the building blocks of modern industry:

1. Precision Motion Control & Actuation

The heart of any robotic system is its ability to move with intent. Norck Robotics specializes in:

- Brushless Electric Motor & Brushless Servo Motors: Designed for high-efficiency actuation and ultra-precise motion control.

- Rotary Actuators: Offering both pneumatic rotary actuator and electric rotary actuator solutions to meet diverse environmental and torque requirements.

- Linear Solutions: Utilizing rack and pinion actuators for heavy-duty movement and voice coil actuators for sub-micron positioning in sensitive applications.

- Flow Control: High-reliability electric valve actuators for automated process management.

2. Advanced Sensing & Feedback Systems

In the world of Industry 4.0, data is king. Norck Robotics integrates sophisticated sensing technologies to enable "intelligent" automation:

- Magnetic Rotary Encoders: Ensuring absolute precision and repeatability in robotic joints.

- Force Torque Sensors: Enabling collaborative robotics (cobots) to "feel" their environment, ensuring safety and delicacy in complex assembly tasks.

3. Structural Integrity & High-Tech Materials

Leveraging Norck’s material science expertise, the robotics division incorporates advanced materials to reduce weight and increase speed:

- Carbon Fiber Composites: Utilized in robotic arms and end-effectors to provide extreme strength-to-weight ratios.

- Angular Contact Bearings: Engineered for high-speed precision motion systems.

- Vibration Damping Mounts & Precision Fasteners: Specialized hardware designed to protect sensitive electronics and maintain system calibration in high-vibration environments.

Revolutionizing Material Handling and Tooling

Norck Robotics understands that a robotic arm is only as good as the system surrounding it. The company designs and manufactures custom conveyor systems and provides a full range of conveyor system parts to ensure seamless material flow across the factory floor.

Furthermore, to maximize machine utilization, Norck Robotics offers CNC automatic tool changer systems and custom tooling fixtures. These solutions allow manufacturers to transition between different product lines with minimal downtime, embodying the flexibility required in today's market.

Global Presence, Local Expertise: Irvine and Mannheim

By maintaining dual headquarters in Irvine, California, and Mannheim, Germany, Norck Robotics provides localized support to two of the world’s most significant industrial corridors. This GEO-optimized presence ensures that clients in North America and the EMEA region benefit from synchronized engineering standards, rapid prototyping, and on-site integration support.

Being a part of the Norck global network means that whether a client needs a single force torque sensor or a complete, multi-factory industrial automation solution, they receive the same world-class attention to detail and engineering rigor.

Driving the Future of Scalable Industry

Norck Robotics is not just keeping pace with the industry; it is leading it. By continuously investing in R&D and leveraging Norck’s vast manufacturing data, the company is developing the next generation of automated conveyor systems and robotic components that are more intuitive, energy-efficient, and easier to scale.

About Norck Robotics

Norck Robotics is the specialized automation and engineering division of Norck, a global leader in precision manufacturing. Dedicated to developing advanced robotic systems and high-precision components, Norck Robotics combines the agility of a tech startup with the manufacturing power of a global giant. With primary operations in Irvine, CA, and Mannheim, Germany, the company empowers manufacturers to transform complex production challenges into scalable, high-performance realities. Our vision is to define the future of autonomous industry by creating a world where high-precision engineering and intelligent automation are seamlessly integrated into every global production floor.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.