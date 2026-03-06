Tiberius Aerospace Welcomes Professor Dame Fiona Murray to Advisory Board

Professor Dame Fiona Murray DCMG CBE has been appointed to the Advisory Board of Tiberius Aerospace.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiberius Aerospace, a modern defence technology company built to empower the UK, US and their global allies with next-generation weapon systems and AI-powered solutions, today announced the appointment of Professor Dame Fiona Murray DCMG CBE to its Advisory Board.

Professor Dame Fiona Murray DCMG CBE is Chair of the NATO Innovation Fund and has previously served on the British Prime Minister’s Council on Science and Technology. She was awarded a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) for her services to innovation and entrepreneurship in the United Kingdom and appointed Dame Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (DCMG). She served on the Ministry of Defence Strategic Advisory Review and is a member of the MOD Defence Industrial Joint Council. Murray is also the William Porter (1967) Professor of Entrepreneurship.

A globally recognised expert on science, technology and innovation policy, Murray advises governments, industry and research institutions on building innovation ecosystems that drive economic competitiveness, national security and societal resilience. Her appointment comes as Tiberius Aerospace accelerates delivery of its Sceptre 155 mm extended-range ramjet precision-guided ballistic munition designed to reach ranges beyond 140–160 km with high accuracy for NATO-standard artillery and GRAIL, its AI-powered software platform that brings software-era transparency, competition and data-driven decision-making to weapons procurement and manufacturing across sovereign defence supply chains.

Commenting on the announcement, Andy Baynes, Co-Founder of Tiberius Aerospace, said: “To deliver capability at the speed and scale required by today’s security environment, we must pair advanced engineering with new approaches to acquisition and industrial expansion. Through Sceptre, we are pursuing extended-range, precision-guided artillery effects that transform deep fires capability. With GRAIL, we are applying AI-enabled analytical tools to bring greater transparency, innovation and competition to weapons procurement and sovereign manufacturing. We must mobilise and weaponise NATO’s supply chain so that thousands of suppliers are competing on price and performance in a secure, managed framework. Dame Fiona’s experience in shaping innovation ecosystems and aligning research, policy and industry will be invaluable as we continue to scale these offerings for allied partners.”

Professor Dame Fiona Murray added “The modern defence landscape demands not just technical innovation but a systems approach that links private sector ingenuity to production and impact at scale. Tiberius Aerospace’s blend of advanced capabilities and AI-driven industrial modelling represents a compelling step towards closing that gap. I am honoured to join the Advisory Board and support the company as it works with governments and industry to strengthen innovation, resilience and performance across allied defence ecosystems.”

