Adora POS Launches OLO V3, Advancing Digital Ordering Performance for Modern Pizzerias

New Online Ordering Release Delivers Precision Marketing, Integrated Loyalty, and Enterprise-Level Control

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adora POS, the fast-casual point-of-sale platform built specifically for pizza chains, today announced the release of OLO v3, a significant advancement in online ordering designed to improve marketing precision, customer engagement, and digital revenue performance.Built around the realities of high-volume pizza operations, OLO v3 strengthens both the operator control layer and the customer ordering experience, transforming online ordering from a transactional tool into a performance-driven revenue channel.Precision Marketing with Geographic ControlOLO v3 introduces advanced regional marketing controls that allow operators to define custom geographic zones and deploy targeted promotions with surgical accuracy.Brands can now launch zone-specific offers, schedule promotions by day and hour, configure desktop and mobile creatives independently, and control banner rotation timing, all within a centralized interface.The result: localized campaigns that drive incremental revenue without diluting brand-wide strategy.Loyalty Embedded Directly Into CheckoutOLO v3 fully integrates loyalty redemption into the checkout flow. Customers can toggle between paying with dollars or redeeming with points, view eligible reward items in real time, and see point earnings clearly at order confirmation.This frictionless integration is designed to increase redemption participation, strengthen visit frequency, and reinforce customer lifetime value.Streamlined Reordering & Account ExperienceThe updated digital experience includes saved payment methods, fully customized favorites, a recently ordered tab, preferred store auto-redirect, and a real-time order tracker synchronized directly with the POS.These enhancements reduce abandoned carts, accelerate reorders, and minimize operational friction during peak service windows.Smarter Deal Configuration & Visual MerchandisingOLO v3 enhances promotional presentation with upgraded coupon builder logic, improved mix-and-match clarity, visual progress tracking for multi-item deals, and expanded image management, including device-specific banner uploads and scalable menu item graphics.Operators gain stronger control over discounting logic while customers benefit from clearer deal visibility and a more intuitive ordering flow.Centralized Online Ordering GovernanceAt the operational level, OLO v3 consolidates previously distributed online ordering settings into a unified control center. Corporate and store-level permissions are clearly separated, reducing configuration errors and enabling faster brand-wide updates across multi-unit organizations.A Performance-Driven UpgradeOLO v3 was built with measurable outcomes in mind:Increased average ticket sizeImproved loyalty engagementReduced abandoned cartsStronger localized marketing executionA modern, app-like ordering experience“OLO v3 represents a meaningful evolution in digital ordering,” said Kevin Wendland, President of Adora POS. “We focused on giving operators precision control while delivering a smoother, faster experience for customers. The goal is simple: better performance.”About Adora POSAdora POS is a cloud-based, pizza-native point-of-sale platform purpose-built for pizzerias and multi-unit pizza brands. From order entry and online ordering to delivery dispatch, loyalty, and reporting, Adora provides specialized tools designed to help pizza operators run faster, smarter, and more profitably.For more information, visit https://adorapos.com

