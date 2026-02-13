Adora POS Launches Adora Connect: A Unified Mobile Platform for Restaurant Workforce & Delivery Operations

The launch of Adora Connect, a mobile application designed to centralize employee management, delivery tracking, scheduling, and operational insights.

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adora POS, a leader in cloud-based restaurant technology built for pizza chains and multi-unit operators, announced the official launch of Adora Connect, a robust all-in-one mobile application designed to centralize employee management, delivery tracking, scheduling, and operational insights into a single platform.Designed for fast-paced restaurant environments, Adora Connect empowers teams, from store managers to delivery drivers, with real-time visibility into key performance indicators, shift schedules, order workflows, and delivery routes. The app is tightly integrated with Adora POS, ensuring seamless data flow between point-of-sale operations and workforce execution.“Whether you run one location or a multi-store pizza brand, operational simplicity shouldn’t be optional,” said Kevin Wendland, President of Adora POS. “Adora Connect gives restaurants and delivery teams a mobile command center that keeps everyone informed, aligned, and moving with precision, from shift management to customer drop-offs.”Key Features of Adora ConnectUnified Employee Dashboard: Allows team members to view schedules, payroll data, deliveries, and performance metrics all in one place.Smart Shift Control: Staff can request time off, swap shifts, and track hours, while managers approve changes in real time through the app.Live Delivery Tools: Built-in route maps, order details, and tip prompts boost driver efficiency and enhance guest satisfaction during delivery.Manager Analytics: Store leaders access labor percentages, sales breakdowns, and order volume insights that help them make data-driven decisions.Cloud-Based Alerts: Custom KPI notifications help teams stay proactive on metrics like queue times and delivery volume.Unlike generic workforce applications, Adora Connect was built specifically for the complexities of modern restaurant operations, especially pizzerias and delivery-centric brands, where timing and coordination directly impact customer experience and profitability.A Mobile Solution for Today’s Restaurant ChallengesFragmented systems and disconnected tools often slow down day-to-day workflows, causing scheduling confusion, delivery mishaps, and communication gaps between staff and management. Adora Connect solves these issues by bringing all critical functions into a single, mobile-first solution designed for rapid adoption and intuitive use.Adora Connect is now available for restaurants and multi-location operators. Interested businesses can schedule a demo or request more information through the official Adora POS website.About Adora POSAdora POS is a cloud-based restaurant technology provider specializing in point-of-sale, delivery management, reporting, scheduling, and loyalty tools purpose-built for pizzerias and multi-unit restaurant brands. With centralized control, real-time insights, and scalable solutions, Adora helps operators streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance guest experiences.

