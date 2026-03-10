TBI Special Agents Investigating Coffee County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 14th Judicial District Attorney General Craig Northcott, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday evening in Beechgrove.

Preliminary information indicates that around 5:30 p.m., investigators with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department arrived at a residence in the 400 block of Resaca Run to execute a search warrant. When investigators arrived on scene, they observed an occupied vehicle parked in the driveway. Law enforcement issued verbal commands for the occupants to exit the vehicle, but they refused to comply. In an effort to flee the scene, the driver struck one patrol vehicle and attempted to hit a second one, resulting in three officers firing their service weapons. No one was struck by the gunfire. Three of the four occupants were taken into custody by deputies.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.