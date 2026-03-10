Governor Hochul Visits Fort Drum in Watertown

Governor Kathy Hochul today visited Fort Drum to show her support for soldiers and the community amid the ongoing military operations overseas. While at Fort Drum, Governor Hochul met with Major General Scott Naumann for a briefing on the current state of the military base and how New York State can continue to support the facility and the men, women and families who serve there. The Governor issued the following statement:

“Fort Drum is the largest single-site employer in New York State. I want to ensure we are doing everything we can to support the Fort Drum community, which plays a critical role in the defense of our national interests, especially during the current military conflict in the Middle East.

“I have been a proud supporter of Fort Drum throughout my time in public service, rallying to save the base almost a decade ago and working to ensure that soldiers serving here have access to workforce development programs to continue working in the North Country and New York State. I deeply value the working relationship New York State has with Fort Drum, especially our shared focus on energy resilience and national security, and we firmly stand with the families back home during these high-stress missions.

“Following the terrorist attack near Gracie Mansion and continued military action in Iran, New York State remains in a heightened threat environment. We pray for the safety of all who protect us at home and abroad, including the more than 1,000 members of the National Guard who are deployed on state active duty protecting critical transit sites across New York City. I am profoundly grateful for the service members and first responders who put their lives on the line to keep their fellow New Yorkers safe.”