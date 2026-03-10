Crutch Carries LLC Introduces Integrated Drink Holder System to Improve Independence for Mobility Device Users

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crutch Carries LLC, a veteran-owned company founded in 2024, has introduced a mobility-device accessory designed to improve functional independence for individuals using crutches and walkers during injury recovery or rehabilitation. The product is an integrated drink holder engineered to securely attach to mobility devices, allowing users to transport beverages while maintaining proper hand placement and stability.The device was developed by Joshua Yocum, PT, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and licensed physical therapist with more than 22 years of clinical experience in orthopedic rehabilitation and mobility training. Yocum previously served with the 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment before completing a Master’s Degree in Physical Therapy at Husson University. Throughout his professional career, he has worked extensively with patients recovering from injuries, surgeries, and mobility impairments that require assistive devices such as crutches or walkers.The concept for the product began during Yocum’s own rehabilitation following a traumatic injury in January 2024. After slipping on ice and fracturing his femur, medical evaluation revealed a Giant Cell Tumor of Bone that required reconstructive surgery involving a cadaver bone graft. His recovery required approximately five months of crutch use. During this period, he encountered a practical limitation commonly experienced by mobility device users: the inability to safely carry objects while both hands are required for crutch support. Routine tasks such as transporting a beverage from the kitchen to a table often required assistance.Existing drink holders designed for mobility aids typically rely on clamp-based attachments or lightweight plastic components that may shift or detach under movement. Drawing from both his clinical experience and personal rehabilitation challenges, Yocum designed an alternative system that integrates more securely with the structural elements of crutches.The resulting product is an aluminum drink holder engineered to bolt directly into the frame of compatible crutches. The design was loosely inspired by bicycle bottle holders but required substantial modification to meet the load bearing, safety, and stability requirements associated with mobility devices. The design has since been adapted for compatibility with walkers and other assistive mobility equipment.Crutch Carries LLC was subsequently established with a mission centered on improving everyday usability of mobility devices through practical product innovation. The company’s design philosophy reflects a combination of clinical safety standards, military-influenced problem-solving, and firsthand patient experience. For individuals recovering from injury or surgery, the ability to perform small everyday tasks independently can significantly influence psychological well-being and recovery confidence. Crutch Carries ultimately aims to improve user autonomy during rehabilitation.Key features and benefits include:• Integrated Structural Mounting: the drink holder is designed to bolt directly into compatible crutches rather than relying on clamp-style attachments.• Durable Aluminum Construction: the device utilizes aluminum components to improve structural strength and durability compared to lightweight plastic accessories.• Compatibility with Multiple Mobility Devices: the design has been expanded to support integration with crutches, walkers, and other assistive mobility equipment.• Improved Safety During Mobility: the system reduces the need for users to attempt unsafe one-handed movement while using crutches.• Clinically Informed Design: the product was developed by a licensed physical therapist with extensive experience in mobility rehabilitation and assistive device use.Crutch Carries LLC continues to focus on developing practical accessories that improve quality of life for individuals relying on mobility devices.Joshua is seeking to sell or license the patent rights to his Crutch Carries product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation. Companies interested in the Crutch Carries can visit https://www.crutchcarries.com and may contact Joshua via phone at (208)973-5301 or email at jyocum@crutchcarries.com.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.