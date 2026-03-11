How Cisco Engineer Ashwani Sugandhi Slashed Network Errors 60% With NETCONF and YANG Automation

A behind-the-scenes look at how a Cisco automation engineer replaced fragile CLI workflows with model-driven infrastructure that scales.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ashwani Sugandhi, Network & Automation Engineer at Cisco Systems, has published a hands-on guide revealing how she helped cut manual configuration changes by 60% using NETCONF and YANG. Drawing from real-world automation initiatives across global enterprises, the guide breaks down how model-driven infrastructure replaces risky CLI workflows with structured, validated, and scalable automation.As enterprise networks grow more complex, traditional command-line configuration is breaking under pressure. One mistyped command can cause outages. One undocumented change can create weeks of troubleshooting. Sugandhi argues that the future belongs to schema-validated, intent-driven automation — where devices understand the structure of a change before accepting it.In the guide, she details exactly how this shift happens. Readers get a practical walkthrough of NETCONF architecture, YANG data modeling, Python automation using ncclient, and how to build guardrails with CI/CD pipelines and automated testing. She shares lessons from automation programs supporting environments at Microsoft, Standard Chartered Bank, and Samsung — including how Cisco’s Master Automation Plan standardized tooling, reduced drift, and brought governance to what had previously been scattered scripts. Instead of brittle one-off code, her framework emphasizes reusable libraries, validation layers, and telemetry-driven feedback loops.“Most teams think automation means writing a few Python scripts,” Sugandhi said. “That’s just faster manual work. Real automation means the device validates your intent against a model before it ever touches production. The biggest failures I’ve seen weren’t technical — they were cultural. No testing discipline, no version control, no standardization. This guide lays out what actually works when the stakes are high.”Sugandhi brings more than four years of hands-on experience automating complex enterprise networks and holds CCNP, CCNA, and Cisco DevNet Associate certifications — a rare combination of deep networking fundamentals and programmable infrastructure expertise. She led Cisco’s Master Automation Plan initiative to align teams around production-grade automation standards and is currently pursuing a Master’s in Computer Science to further advance intelligent infrastructure systems.The full guide is available at https://careery.pro/insights/netconf-yang-network-automation-guide-from-cisco-engineer-ashwani-sugandhi — written for network engineers, DevNet professionals, and infrastructure leaders ready to move beyond manual CLI toward scalable, model-driven operations.Connect with Ashwani Sugandhi on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ashwani-sugandhi-9701 About CareeryCareery is an AI-driven career acceleration service that helps professionals land high-paying jobs and get promoted faster through job search automation, personal branding, and real-world hiring psychology.

