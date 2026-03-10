Niyukti Raut Turns Poultry Waste into Keratin-Based Hydrogel Wound Dressing Innovation

Niyukti Raut

Biomedical engineer advances sustainable wound care by converting chicken feather waste into biocompatible hydrogel dressings with healing-promoting properties.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Chicken Feather Waste to Advanced Wound Care — Niyukti Raut, a Biomedical Engineer with expertise in medical device manufacturing and biomaterials research, has published a detailed insights article on developing a keratin-based hydrogel wound dressing derived from chicken feather waste. Drawing from her graduate research and industry experience, Raut discusses how this sustainable biomaterial can perform comparably to conventional hydrogel dressings while addressing cost and waste issues in wound care.Hydrogel wound dressings are water-rich polymer matrices that keep wounds moist, help dissolve necrotic tissue, and facilitate faster skin cell migration and closure. They are widely used for chronic ulcers, partial-thickness burns, donor sites, and other dry or lightly draining wounds. Unlike dry dressings, hydrogels maintain moisture directly at the wound surface, promoting cellular processes essential for healing.In her article, Raut explains how keratin — a natural protein that makes up about 90% of the dry weight of chicken feathers — can be extracted and processed into a hydrogel matrix that retains water and supports healing responses similar to commercial products. Research shows that keratin hydrogels derived from feather waste are biocompatible, biodegradable, and support cell adhesion and proliferation, making them promising candidates for wound care applications.Raut’s work goes beyond theory by detailing the extraction and optimization process: cleaning and dissolving feathers, purifying keratin, and forming a stable hydrogel network. She highlights the engineering challenges in balancing protein recovery, mechanical strength, and biodegradation timing to match the wound healing process. Her optimized keratin hydrogel showed strong water retention, controlled biodegradation, and no toxic effects in cell testing — all from a raw material that would otherwise be waste.“Turning chicken feather waste into a viable hydrogel dressing wasn’t just about making something biodegradable; it was about engineering a material that meets clinical needs while using a resource that’s essentially free. Every parameter from extraction to final gel formulation needed careful optimization.” — Niyukti RautRaut holds a Master’s degree in Biomedical Engineering and a Bachelor’s degree in Bioengineering. She has hands-on experience in wound care innovation, including product development and biomaterials research and development.The full article, From Chicken Feather Waste to Advanced Wound Care: How Niyukti Raut Turned Poultry Waste into Hydrogel Innovation , is available on Careery and is a valuable read for biomedical researchers, materials engineers, and healthcare professionals interested in sustainable wound care solutions.Connect with Niyukti Raut on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/niyukti-raut About CareeryCareery is an AI-driven career acceleration service that helps professionals land high-paying jobs and get promoted faster through job search automation, personal branding, and real-world hiring psychology.

