Daniel Abraham Mamudgi Shares Data Engineer Roadmap After Building ETL Pipelines at Scale

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A data engineer from Optum breaks down the realistic career progression from junior to mid-level and beyond.Daniel Abraham Mamudgi, Data Engineer and MS in Computer Science, has published a practitioner’s guide to the data engineer roadmap, drawing on more than four years of experience building scalable, cloud-based ETL pipelines. His guide outlines the exact skills, project milestones, and mindset shifts that helped him grow from an entry-level engineer into a lead on critical data initiatives, and what he would do differently if starting today.In today’s competitive data ecosystem, aspiring and early-career data engineers struggle to navigate the thousands of tutorials and tool checklists without a clear path to real-world impact. Daniel’s roadmap provides a structured timeline from foundations to senior data engineer, focusing on high-leverage skills and production-grade project experience rather than certifications alone.The guide covers core competencies at each stage — from Python, SQL, and basic ETL concepts in the first six months, to cloud platforms and orchestration for junior engineers, to architectural thinking, distributed processing with Spark, and real-time streaming at mid-level, and finally strategic platform design and cross-team influence at senior levels. It also includes practical advice for building a portfolio that demonstrates end-to-end pipeline ownership and data quality practices that matter in production.“Growing from a junior to a mid-level data engineer isn’t about collecting certifications — it’s about building production systems that matter,” said Daniel Abraham Mamudgi. “Volunteer for the hard problems that nobody wants, focus on reliable pipelines and data quality, and your career will accelerate. The difference between a demo project and something that runs in production is the difference that gets you hired and promoted.”Daniel has built ETL workflows that standardized healthcare data from more than 20 U.S. states, integrated real-time Kafka streams, and created a JSON-to-Airflow DAG code generation framework that migrated 35+ pipelines — saving approximately $120,000 annually in infrastructure and licensing. He holds an MS in Computer Science from the University of Illinois Chicago, where he researched high-performance computing and graduated with a 4.0 GPA.The full guide is available at https://careery.pro/insights/data-engineer-roadmap-complete-guide-from-optum-engineer— written for aspiring data engineers, junior contributors, and mid-level practitioners looking to accelerate their careers.Connect with Daniel Abraham Mamudgi on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/danielabraham4 About CareeryCareery is an AI-driven career acceleration service that helps professionals land high-paying jobs and get promoted faster through job search automation, personal branding, and real-world hiring psychology.

