Loveleen Kakra Shares Supply Chain Dashboard Playbook After Driving $24M Savings at Nordstrom

A real-world guide to supply chain dashboards from a logistics leader who has tracked 1,500+ suppliers and automated global customs analytics at Starbucks.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loveleen Kakra, Program Manager — Supply Chain & Logistics, has published a practical guide to building supply chain dashboards that leadership actually uses, drawing on 15+ years of experience across Starbucks, Amazon, Nordstrom, Electric Mirror, Panalpina, and C.H. Robinson. The article covers which KPIs drive decisions, how to avoid dashboard overload, and when to use Power BI versus Tableau for supply chain reporting.The topic is timely because many supply chain teams still have data spread across ERP, TMS, WMS, carrier systems, and spreadsheets, while leaders need faster answers on cost, service levels, supplier performance, and compliance. In the guide, Kakra argues that dashboards fail when they are built around available data instead of the questions leadership is already asking, and he recommends limiting dashboards to 8 to 12 KPIs tied directly to decisions.The guide is built around operating experience, not theory. Kakra explains how he built KPI dashboards for 1,500+ suppliers at Nordstrom, helped expand a retail ticketing compliance program that delivered $24 million in net 2023 savings after projecting more than $22 million, reduced a daily PO violation reporting process from 60 to 90 minutes to about 15 minutes, tracked cost-per-mile and SLA performance for 500+ monthly shipments at Electric Mirror, and automated customs reporting workflows at Starbucks to cut manual effort by 30%.“When stakeholders ask for everything on one dashboard, your job is to bring the conversation back to decisions,” said Kakra. “Which suppliers need intervention? Which DCs are overloaded by rework? What is the cost if we do nothing? The tool question is never which one is better. It is where does the data live and who needs to use this.”Kakra is a supply chain and logistics leader with 15+ years of experience spanning imports, global forwarding, retail operations, e-commerce, and enterprise customs analytics. At Nordstrom, he reengineered supplier compliance using Lean Six Sigma, eliminating 50 million manual handling actions annually. He holds a CSCP certification from ASCM and a Master’s in Technology Management — Supply Chain Logistics from the University of Bridgeport.For supply chain leaders, logistics managers, procurement teams, analysts, and operations executives looking to build reporting systems that drive real decisions, this Complete Guide to Supply Chain Dashboard KPIs, Metrics & Tracking breaks down exactly what to measure and how to structure dashboards that deliver actionable insights.Connect with Loveleen Kakra on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/loveleen-supplychain-cscp

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