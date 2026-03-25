Jaswanth Malineni GAP's Data Engineer Reveals How 5TB of Retail Chaos Becomes Real-Time Intelligence — Every Single Day

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While many retailers are still debating whether to move critical systems to the cloud, Jaswanth Malineni has already built the architecture that replaced hundreds of fragile legacy ETL pipelines at GAP with a unified, scalable platform processing more than 5TB of retail data every day.But the transformation was not just about modernization. It was about preparing enterprise data for the AI-driven future of retail.The platform now powers far more than dashboards. It feeds machine learning models, generative AI workflows, and real-time retail intelligence systems that help the business move faster and make smarter decisions.The result was tangible and immediate. Data ingestion became 30% faster. Compute costs dropped by 25%. Pipeline reliability reached 99%. And the platform no longer just powered dashboards. It now feeds machine learning models, generative AI workflows, and real-time retail intelligence.The Problem Nobody Talks AboutHere’s what enterprise data actually looks like behind the scenes. Hundreds of undocumented SSIS packages. Data silos that don’t talk to each other. Point-of-sale systems, inventory feeds, e-commerce events, and marketing platforms, all with different schemas, different quirks, and the same tendency to break without warning.“When I joined GAP, leadership wanted real-time inventory visibility and sales insights,” said Malineni. “What we had was a collection of pipelines held together by institutional memory and hope.”That reality is far more common than most organizations like to admit. This is how data operates inside the majority of Fortune 500 companies.The Architecture That Changed EverythingMalineni didn’t simply migrate workloads to the cloud. He redesigned GAP’s entire data strategy around Medallion Architecture, a three-layer pattern built on Azure Databricks and Delta Lake that treats data quality as a journey rather than a one-time cleanup.The Bronze layer captures raw data with zero transformation, creating a forensic record of every source system exactly as it arrives. The Silver layer cleanses, validates, and standardizes that data, transforming operational chaos into a consistent and trusted foundation. The Gold layer delivers business-ready datasets, ranging from store-level sales analytics to machine learning feature tables.What sets GAP’s implementation apart from textbook examples is that it was designed to be AI-ready from day one. The platform does not merely serve BI dashboards. It powers feature stores for demand forecasting, model-ready datasets for personalization engines, and embedding pipelines for semantic search and recommendation systems. Automated data validation, drift detection, and lineage tracking ensure that every input to every predictive model can be trusted.This is what modern data engineering looks like when teams stop thinking about pipelines and start thinking about intelligence infrastructure.Why This Matters Right NowThe data engineering job market is full of people who can write Spark jobs. What is rare, and what companies are aggressively hiring for, is the ability to architect systems that scale from ingestion to AI inference, survive constant schema changes, and reduce costs while expanding capability.Malineni’s guide is not theoretical. It is grounded in production code patterns, real performance numbers, and hard-won lessons from operating retail-scale data systems at one of America’s most iconic brands. It walks through incremental and CDC processing patterns using Delta Lake MERGE, PySpark optimizations that turned two-hour batch jobs into twenty-minute runs, and the exact partitioning, Z-ordering, and caching strategies that delivered query speedups of up to 60%. It also includes migration playbooks for teams trapped in legacy SSIS or Informatica stacks, along with the subtle mistakes that quietly undermine Medallion Architecture implementations and how to avoid them.About Jaswanth MalineniJaswanth Malineni is a Senior Azure Data Engineer at GAP with five years of experience building production-grade data platforms across retail, education, and technology. He holds a Master of Science in Computer Science and is an AWS Certified Data Engineer. Prior to GAP, he designed Delta Lake frameworks at Illinois State University and built AWS Glue ETL pipelines at RI Logix Technologies.He builds systems that process more data before breakfast than most people encounter in their careers.Connect with Jaswanth on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/jaswanthvm.

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