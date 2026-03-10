Bay State Kitchen Gallery Expands Custom Kitchen Remodeling in Waltham, MA

Waltham cabinetry showroom serves homeowners and general contractors with custom kitchen, bathroom, and closet solutions across Greater Boston and MetroWest.

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bay State Kitchen Gallery , a premier kitchen design showroom located at 145 Newton St., Suite 3, Waltham, MA 02453, is providing expert cabinetry design, countertop selection, and full-service remodeling solutions to homeowners and general contractors throughout Greater Boston and MetroWest Massachusetts. As a member of the Bay State Holdings family — a trusted Massachusetts name since 1999 — the company brings over two decades of local expertise to every project, offering a seamless design-to-build experience for kitchens, bathrooms, and custom closets.Bay State Kitchen Gallery operates a hands-on showroom where clients explore curated cabinetry displays and design options before committing to a project. Whether a homeowner is looking to transform their kitchen from concept to completion, or a general contractor needs a reliable design and materials partner to support an active build, Bay State Kitchen Gallery provides the expertise, product selection, and coordination to move projects forward with confidence. Through its strategic partnership with Bay State Remodeling, the company offers a fully integrated design-build pathway that covers everything from initial design consultation to final installation under one coordinated team.The company's service offerings include custom kitchen cabinetry, bathroom cabinetry, custom closet systems, countertop fabrication and installation, full kitchen remodeling , and design-build coordination for both residential clients and trade professionals. General contractors working in the Greater Boston area rely on Bay State Kitchen Gallery for product sourcing, design alignment, and seamless integration into active construction schedules. Homeowners benefit from the same quality of service with the added support of an in-house design team that guides them through every decision.Past projects have been completed across Waltham, Newton, Arlington, Jamaica Plain, Roslindale, Charlestown, Brookline, Wayland, Wellesley, Chestnut Hill, Cambridge, Concord, Belmont, Dorchester, West Roxbury, and Brighton. The company's expanding portfolio reflects steady demand from both individual homeowners and professional contractors who value quality materials, design expertise, and a clearly managed process.The company's showroom at 145 Newton St., Suite 3, Waltham, MA 02453 is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. by appointment. Prospective clients and trade professionals are encouraged to visit the showroom or schedule a complimentary consultation to discuss project scope, materials, and design direction."We work with both homeowners ready to transform their living spaces and general contractors who need a trusted design and cabinetry partner on active builds," said a representative of Bay State Kitchen Gallery. "Our showroom, our products, and our partnership with Bay State Remodeling give us the ability to support projects at any stage of the process — from the first design meeting through final installation."Bay State Kitchen Gallery partners with leading cabinetry and countertop brands to deliver solutions tailored to a wide range of budgets and design preferences. The company maintains an active online portfolio of completed projects at baystatekitchengallery.com/our-projects/ and welcomes inquiries from both residential clients and trade professionals.About Bay State Kitchen GalleryBay State Kitchen Gallery is a full-service kitchen design studio and cabinetry showroom located in Waltham, Massachusetts. Part of the Bay State Holdings family since 1999, the company specializes in custom kitchen cabinetry, bathroom cabinetry, closet systems, and countertop solutions for homeowners and general contractors throughout Greater Boston and MetroWest Massachusetts. Through its partnership with Bay State Remodeling, Bay State Kitchen Gallery provides access to comprehensive design-build services from concept to completion.

