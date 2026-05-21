Junk B Gone Expands Same-Day Junk Removal Seattle Service Across King and South Snohomish County

Junk B Gone expands same-day junk removal service across the greater Seattle metro, the Eastside, and South Snohomish County, six days a week.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Junk B Gone , an independently owned junk removal Seattle provider in continuous operation since 1989, has expanded its same-day service availability across the greater Seattle metropolitan area, the Eastside, and South Snohomish County. The expansion is designed to address growing demand from property managers, real estate agents, contractors, and homeowners who need junk hauled on short notice, often in connection with property turnovers, estate transitions, real estate listings, and construction project deadlines.Same-Day Capacity Across the MetroUnder the expanded service model, Junk B Gone now offers same-day or next-day pickup for the majority of bookings placed before noon. The company operates six days a week, with crews dispatched across Seattle, the Eastside, and the north corridor on overlapping routes that allow for tighter scheduling and shorter response windows than would otherwise be possible from a single dispatching point.Same-day junk removal Seattle service now covers downtown Seattle and surrounding neighborhoods including Ballard, Capitol Hill, Queen Anne, Magnolia, Fremont, Wallingford, Greenwood, the University District, Ravenna, Wedgwood, Lake City, Northgate, Montlake, South Lake Union, Beacon Hill, Columbia City, Georgetown, West Seattle, Sand Point, and Madison Park. The same-day footprint also extends to the Eastside, covering Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Sammamish, Issaquah, Mercer Island, Medina, Hunts Point, Clyde Hill, and Woodinville.To the north, the same-day service reaches Bothell, Shoreline, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Mill Creek, Lake Stevens, Monroe, Snohomish, and Everett. To the south and east, service extends into Renton, Maple Valley, and surrounding South King County markets. Coverage maps and area-specific availability can be confirmed by phone or text when scheduling.The company has expanded routing density rather than simply adding trucks, which it has indicated allows for more efficient dispatching and lower carbon footprint per job. The Junk B Gone truck fleet uses vehicles approximately twice the size of those operated by the national franchise competitors in the same regional market, which the company reports translates to fewer trips per job and faster turnaround across the service area.Demand Drivers in the Seattle MarketDemand for same-day junk removal has risen significantly across the Seattle market over recent years, driven by several converging factors. Property managers handling apartment turnovers face tight scheduling windows between tenant move-outs and new lease starts, often requiring junk hauling completed within a single day to allow time for cleaning, repairs, and inspections.Real estate agents preparing listings for market face similar timing pressures. Listings benefit from removing accumulated items and excess furniture before professional photography, with the photography itself often booked on short notice based on market timing. Junk removal that can be scheduled the same day or the next morning enables faster listing readiness.Contractors and construction project managers represent another driver of same-day demand. Job site debris accumulation can delay subsequent trades — drywall arriving before demo debris is removed creates working-condition issues, and final cleanup before inspection or handoff requires that mixed material be cleared on a defined timeline. Junk B Gone has indicated that contractor accounts represent a meaningful share of the company's same-day booking volume.Residential demand for same-day service has also grown, particularly for estate cleanouts following a death in the family, urgent decluttering ahead of relocation, and removal of large items like hot tubs, pianos, refrigerators, and mattresses that homeowners are unable to handle independently. The company has noted that same-day requests frequently arrive on Mondays and Tuesdays, reflecting weekend decision-making about home cleanouts that then need to be executed promptly.What the Service CoversJunk B Gone handles a wide range of items under its same-day service. Residential categories include furniture (couches, sectionals, dining sets, bedroom sets, office furniture), mattresses, box springs, appliances (refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ovens), hot tubs and jacuzzis, pianos (uprights, grands, organs), televisions and electronics, yard waste, scrap metal, and old tires.Whole-room and whole-property categories include garage cleanouts, basement cleanouts, attic cleanouts, full home cleanouts, estate cleanouts, and hoarder house remediations. The company has experience handling cleanouts of varying complexity, from single-item pickups to multi-truckload jobs spanning multiple days.Commercial categories include office cleanouts, office furniture removal, warehouse decommissioning, retail buildout debris, apartment turnovers, and construction debris removal. The company maintains relationships with multifamily property management firms, real estate brokerages, contractor networks, and apartment management companies and offers volume-based pricing for ongoing commercial accounts.Items that municipal bulk pickup programs in Seattle do not accept are routinely handled, including appliances, electronics, construction debris, mattresses, hot tubs, and large quantities of mixed material. Seattle Public Utilities offers limited bulk item collection on an advance-scheduled basis with significant category restrictions, but the program typically requires items to be placed curbside, which is not feasible for items located in basements, attics, second-floor apartments, or other non-curbside locations.Pricing TransparencyMost residential same-day junk removal jobs handled by Junk B Gone range from $125 to $600, with pricing based on the volume of material loaded into the truck rather than time, weight, or itemized line items. Single-item pickups start at $99. The company quotes pricing on-site before any work begins, and does not charge additional disposal fees, fuel surcharges, or labor add-ons beyond the quoted price.Customers requesting quotes can call the company at 206-722-4285, text photographs of the items to the same number for a fast preliminary estimate, or complete an online quote request form on the company's website. The company has noted that text-based photo quotes are particularly common for single large items like hot tubs, pianos, refrigerators, and oversized furniture, where a photograph allows the company to estimate scope without an in-person visit.Statement From the Company"When someone calls us, it usually means they need it gone today — not next Tuesday," said a company spokesperson for Junk B Gone. "We have built our schedule and our truck capacity around that reality. A property manager with a unit turning over tomorrow morning cannot wait a week for a hauler, and they should not have to.""The expansion gives us tighter routing density across the metro," the spokesperson added. "That means a customer in Bellevue, a customer in Ballard, and a customer in Lynnwood can all get same-day service from us on the same day — not because we are running trucks empty across long distances, but because we have crews already routed near each of those markets. That is what 35 years of building a Seattle service business gets you."Environmental ApproachSame-day pickup speed does not change the company's diversion practices. Every load collected by Junk B Gone crews is sorted at the company's Seattle facilities before disposal. Usable items are routed to charitable partners including Goodwill and Second Spark. Scrap metals are processed through local recyclers. Yard waste is sent to Cedar Grove for composting. Electronics are processed through certified e-waste channels. The company reports that approximately 80 percent of items collected are diverted from landfills through this sorting process.The company also operates a free electronics drop-off program at its Seattle facility, allowing residents to dispose of old televisions, monitors, computers, and small electronics without scheduling a paid pickup. The drop-off program is part of the company's broader effort to keep electronic waste out of landfills and to ensure proper handling of materials containing heavy metals and other regulated substances.Booking and AvailabilityBookings for same-day junk removal Seattle service can be made by phone or text at 206-722-4285, or through the company's online scheduling form. Customers requesting same-day service are advised to book as early in the day as possible to maximize routing flexibility, though afternoon and evening pickups are also frequently available depending on truck availability and job complexity.The company has indicated that the expanded service is operational immediately and does not require advance enrollment or membership. Pricing remains consistent across the same-day, next-day, and standard booking windows.About Junk B GoneJunk B Gone is a locally owned junk removal company in Seattle serving the greater Seattle metropolitan area, the Eastside, and South Snohomish County since 1989. The company specializes in same-day and next-day residential and commercial junk removal, estate cleanouts, construction debris hauling, hot tub removal, piano removal, and eco-friendly disposal practices that divert an estimated 80 percent of collected items from landfills. Junk B Gone has earned more than 702 five-star reviews on Google and operates a free electronics drop-off program at its Seattle facility. More information is available at mrjunkbgoneseattle.com.

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